Josh Jung and girlfriend, Kaylee Brown, unwind with morning hike and cozy kiss in Laguna Cliffs after Rangers’ playoff heartbreak

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:30 GMT
Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Source: Getty

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung and his girlfriend, Kaylee Brown, enjoyed Laguna Cliffs' morning view following the Rangers' elimination from MLB postseason contention on Sept. 23 following an eighth-straight loss.

Kaylee posted stories on Instagram on Sunday morning. The first snapshot featured Jung and Kaylee sharing a kiss with their dog in Kaylee's arms, standing on a scenic cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Kaylee wrote:

"This Morning's hike," tagging Josh Jung.

Another story featured an aerial-style view of Laguna Beach, California, during Jung and Kaylee's morning hike at Laguna Cliffs.

The last story was from Laguna's popular seafood spot, Bear Flag Fish Co., showing a tray of poke bowls, guacamole and nachos, following their morning hike.

Josh Jung's girlfriend ,Kaylee ,shared stories.(@kayleebbrown/Instagram/

Four days ago, Kaylee had shared a glimpse of her vacation on Instagram story. The photo featured a joyful beach moment with Jung, who was in casual shorts and a cap, while Kaylee, in a black outfit, held the dog’s leash.

Kaylee captioned the post with a red heart and added it to her "Hunny" highlights.

Josh Jung will be seen in the Lucky Classic, a charitable softball event, and Kaylee showed her support

The Burger Family Foundation hosted a charitable softball event in November, and they shared a post with Jung on Sept. 25. The caption read:

⚾️ Josh Jung Texas powerhouse 💥 @josh6jung, 1x All-Star and third baseman for the Rangers, is taking the field at The Lucky Classic! 📅 Sunday, November 16th, 2025 🕐 First Pitch: 1:35 PM 📍 First Horizon Park – Nashville, TN 🎟 Be there! Tickets available now — link in bio.
The Charity event's main focus is to help families facing congenital heart defects and Down syndrome through direct support, community events and retreat programs.

Kaylee dropped her reaction on the post:

“See you soon, Nashville!!!”
Jung's girlfriend ,Kaylee, dropped her reaction.(josh6jung/Instagram)

Kaylee, who has supported Jung's baseball career, is a law student from Western State College.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

