Josh Jung Injury: Rangers' infielder to have an MRI after experiencing calf discomfort

All-Star third baseman Josh Jung from the 2023 Texas Rangers World Series roster felt some discomfort in the early sessions of Spring Training. After taking ground balls on Friday morning, the star slugger hurt his left calf and will reportedly get an MRI to assess the problem. As they become available, the club will provide updates on his condition.

Here's a video of the incident:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As of right now, three more Rangers will be out until the summer. After having surgery to repair his right UCL, RHP Tyler Mahle is anticipated to return in July. Due to the same issue, RHP Jacob deGrom will be sidelined until after the All-Star break.

After undergoing surgery on Dec. 15, 2023, to repair a herniated disc in his back, RHP Max Scherzer is anticipated to return in the summer. If Josh Jung's left calf strain is detected as an injury after an MRI, then this will be a fresh blow for the defending Fall Classic champions heading into the 2024 MLB season.

Throughout the majority of his first five seasons with the Texas Rangers, Jung suffered from multiple injuries. He endured a five-week absence from play in August of last year due to a fractured left thumb sustained on a ground ball while on defense at third base.

A sore left thumb kept him on IL, but he made a quick return without having fully recovered from it to play the majority of the postseason. In January, it was, in fact, still swollen.

Josh Jung's stress fracture in his foot caused him to miss a large portion of the minor league season in 2021. He underwent surgery in 2022 to fix a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but as a September call-up, he made his Major League Baseball debut with the Rangers.

Josh Jung is ready to improve his stats this season

In his first complete major league season for the Texas Rangers, the agile third baseman hit .266/.315/.467 with 23 home runs; however, he was sidelined for six weeks due to a fractured left thumb.

Josh Jung, now in his second full season, talked about the challenge of trying to defend their World Series title.

"I think we all know individually how the challenge is going to be. Like you're gonna have the big X on your back now, because you have the crown that everyone's going for. The other 29 teams are gunning for you.

"You're gonna get everybody's best no matter what. It's the price you pay, but that's the price you want to have. Like you want everyone to bring their best. It's going to bring out the best in us. I think we're all looking forward to it. I'm sure once we get into camp those conversations will be addressed more." said Jung ahead of the 2024 MLB season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.