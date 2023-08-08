Josh Jung injury update: Rangers rookie likely to miss more time than expected

The Texas Rangers have moved star infielder Josh Jung to the injured list after the player suffered a fractured thumb on Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

While the Rangers won 6-0 on the night, they lost the rookie slugger to injury after he was struck in the thumb by a Jorge Soler 110 mph scorcher. Jung has been one of the star performers for the Texans this year, so coach Bruce Bochy is keeping his hopes alive for the youngster's return this season.

Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant Josh Jung will have surgery on thumb to stabilize fracture, expected to be out 6 weeks. More to come

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Rangers announce that Josh Jung has a broken left thumb as a result of this play pic.twitter.com/6ksAv4I0WM

Josh Jung is a born and bred Texan who was selected by the Rangers in the 2019 draft and went on to make is MLB debut in 2022.

On his debut for the Rangers, he hit a home run in his very first at-bat, becoming only the second player in franchise history to achieve the feat. Since then, he has not looked back and has gone on to cement his place as a first-team regular.

Jung has been one of the frontrunners for the Rookie of the Year award, having being named the AL Rookie of the Month twice, in April and May. Jung is hitting .274 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs in 109 games, so his absence will be a huge loss for the Rangers.

The team's madical team has confirmed that he will be require surgery on his fractured thumb and will be out of action for approximately six weeks.

Rangers remain on top in AL East despite Josh Jung injury

Josh Jung's imminent stint in the injured list is the most recent among several injury concerns the Texas Rangers have had this season.

They have lost the likes of Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Corey Seager and Jonah Heim to injury in the MLB season, but that has not deterred their performances. They remain on top of their division and are favorites to make a deep run into the postseason.