Josh Lowe & wife Anna take their love to new depth as Rays couple mask up for a unique oxygen-fuelled date night

Josh Lowe and Anna Spencer tied the knot on Jan. 11, 2025, and they were able to spend some time together before the start of the MLB season. Lowe and Spencer first started dating in 2021, which means that she understands the routine of dating a professional athlete.

Even though Lowe is back to playing with the Tampa Bay Rays, he is still able to spend time with his new wife. On April 7, Anna Lowe shared a photo on her Instagram story of the couple enjoying a unique date night activity.

"hyperbaric date," @annakspence captioned the photo.

@annakspence IG, Josh Lowe and wife Anna

The photo that was shared on Instagram shows Josh Lowe and his wife Anna spending time together in a hyperbaric chamber. Even though the couple is wearing masks on their faces, it's clear that they are enjoying the time together as a young couple.

This hyperbaric chamber allows patients to breathe in clean oxygen that can then get into their bloodstream.

Anna graduated from Florida State University in 2019 and has remained in that state since graduation. Lowe and Spencer first started dating just a few months before he made his Major League debut against the Boston Red Sox.

Lowe has now appeared in 296 games for the Tampa Bay Rays, and wife Anna has been with him every step of the way. Since Anna has remained in Florida, the couple has been able to move in together, giving the newlyweds more time together.

Josh Lowe's wife Anna shares memories from their big day

Josh Lowe and his wife Anna chose to get married in Montverde, Florida, and it was a black tie event. Since Lowe is an established member of the Tampa Bay Rays, there were several teammates that showed up to celebrate the big day with Lowe.

Shortly after the event, Anna shared several memories from the wedding day on her Instagram page and also provided a touching caption.

"1.11.2025, The best day of our lives ❤️, " Anna Lowe captioned the post.

Not only were key members of the Tampa Bay Rays in attendance, but there were other stars from around the league. Francisco Lindor and wife Katia attended the wedding, as did Tyler Glasnow and his girlfriend, Meghan.

Lowe has enjoyed the support from Anna since his MLB career began, but now he has her as his wife to navigate the 2025 season.

