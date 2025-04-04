Joshua Palacios opens up about his journey from Pirates to a fresh start with White Sox

Joshua Palacios is turning the page to a new chapter in his career. After two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the 28-year-old outfielder is embarking on a fresh start with the Chicago White Sox.

Palacios appeared in 23 MLB games for the Pirates in 2024, where he hit .224/.333/.343 with two home runs, nine RBIs and one stolen base. Before the 2025 Opening Day, the Pirates designated him for assignment, which was rejected by the outfielder as he entered free agency. On Thursday, he signed a minor league deal with the White Sox.

After the deal was finalized, Palacios reflected on his time in Pittsburgh, expressing gratitude for the opportunities, friendships and memories he built while playing in the Steel City.

He also expressed his excitement for his next stop with the White Sox.

"I want to thank the Pirates organization for the past two years of memories, growth, and the opportunity to live out my dream and be myself in the process," Palacios wrote in a post shared on Instagram.

"Everybody, from my teammates to the coaches and the staff, were some of the best people I’ve had the honor of working with. I also want to thank the fans and the city who embraced me with open arms. I’ll always be grateful to the 412. That said, I’m excited for this next chapter with the Chicago White Sox and ready to get to work," he added.

Will Joshua Palacios be called up by White Sox in 2025?

The White Sox could have a problem placing Joshua Palacios amid the crowded outfield, which includes Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Benintendi, Travis Jankowski, Austin Slater and Michael A. Taylor. Moreover, Mike Tauchman is on a rehab assignment and will be one more outfield depth option upon his return.

As such, Palacios will likely have to do extremely well while playing for the Triple-A Charlotte, where he'll play alongside Greg Jones, Dominic Fletcher, Corey Julks, Oscar Colás and Zach DeLoach.

Palacios' last four seasons have been spent primarily in the minor leagues. He has posted great numbers while there, with 131 WRC+ over 781 plate appearances. However, the problem has been with his inability to break the same way in the majors.

Palacios, out of Auburn University, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. He made his debut with the club in 2021 before he was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals in 2022.

