In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jess McCain, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher JP France, shared her brave decision to step away from her corporate career to fully embrace her role as a full-time baseball wife and mom.

Jess's decision to leave behind a corporate career, one she had held since a young age, was undoubtedly a difficult one. Yet, after prayer and contemplation, she and J.P. came to the beautiful realization that being fully present as a family was what truly mattered.

As she lovingly describes the challenges of being a mother, she openly shared how scarce personal time has become, describing instances where even a basic shower is a luxury she willingly sacrifices, due to the little one's gaze and tender cries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In an Instagram post she shared, she wrote:

She was tired and rarely had time for a shower without little eyes and little cries serenading her quick rinse. Her skin had dulled, her hair was falling out, and she was shedding the rat race of being torn between working and being a fully present SAHM. She was feeling insecure in her new skin, often scattered within, but she had the love of a little boy, and a hand on her face brought her so much joy. I thank God for every day I get to be with my boy. And @thefrenchman28 for making the way for me to be with our boy full-time. family truly is the greatest gift in life .

Motherhood had its toll on her, leaving her feeling tired and overwhelmed, but her love for her little boy brings immense joy to her heart. Amidst the sacrifices she made, she finds solace in gratitude, expressing heartfelt thanks to God for the privilege of experiencing each day alongside her child.

Astros star JP France and his family

JP France and his family

JP France, a talented baseball player, is the product of a loving and supportive family. His parents, Kim and Pat France played an instrumental role in his upbringing, fostering his passion for the game from a very young age.

They cheered for him during his memorable MLB debut at T-Mobile Park, a testament to their unwavering support.

Growing up in Luling and New Orleans, Louisiana, JP spent countless hours playing and honing his skills on the pitching mound in his backyard, always accompanied by his dedicated father, Pat.

Their shared love for the sport forged a special bond between them. In a heartfelt appreciation post, JP expressed his gratitude for his parents, showcasing a photo from when he signed up with Tulane University.

He credited them as the reason for his success, emphasizing their constant encouragement to be true to himself and their unwavering inspiration. He wanted to inspire others through his hard work, just as his parents had inspired him.

JP's family expanded with the addition of his wife, Jessica McCain France, and their son, Liam Patrick France.

Jessica, known for her appearances on reality TV shows like The Real World and The Challenge, initiated contact with JP on the dating app Bumble, leading to their first date. Their love story flourished, and Jessica made a significant transformation in her life for the sake of their relationship.

Beyond baseball, JP France is also an avid bowhunter associated with HHA Sports, Inc, Thorn Broadheads, and Full Count Full Draw, showcasing his passion for the outdoors.

With a supportive family by his side, both on and off the field, JP France continues to pursue his dreams, inspiring others through his dedication, hard work, and the unwavering love of his loved ones.

Poll : 0 votes