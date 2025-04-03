JT Realmuto's wife Lexi shares heartfelt message from daughter Willa Mae for star catcher as Phillies deliver unforgettable win at home

After completing their three-game road series against the Washington Nationals, JT Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies returned home to Citizens Bank Park to play their home opener against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. There, they registered a convincing 6-1 win and followed it up with a 5-1 win on Wednesday.

Ad

For both games, Realmuto had personal support in the stands of Citizens Bank Park. His wife, Lexi, brought their daughter, Willa Mae, with her.

On Wednesday, Lexi shared an adorable message from Willa. Alongside a picture of J.T. flashing a big smile while celebrating with his teammates, Lexi wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Migsy Mae: hey that’s my daddy smilinnn, put a heart on that pic 🤍🥺."

Lexi's Instagram story

Realmuto contributed with an RBI in the win and so did Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber. Edmundo Sosa was the best hitter on the night as he went 3-4, including one run scored and two RBIs.

Ad

Trending

However, it was Phillies ace Zack Wheeler who caught the spotlight. The right-hander pitched seven strong innings, allowing only one earned run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking none.

Lexi Realmuto shares warm birthday post for JT Realmuto

JT Realmuto turned 34 on Mar. 18 and he was well celebrated by his wife Lexi, who posted a warm birthday post.

The post from Lexi included a throwback photo of young Realmuto, probably from his high school days. Lexi also shared multiple moments of Realmuto with his four children.

Ad

She also shared admiration for Realmuto through her caption:

"Praising Jesus for the birth of this man & the legacy he continues to build.⁣ His integrity sets him apart, his courage to keep grinding when the days are tough. His heart for the lost and hurting.. i could go on and on but the one thing i admire most is the wisdom in his leadership role. Those of us who get a front row seat to who he is every day are beyond blessed. ⁣Happy Birthday daddy, team realmuto is crazy about you!"⁣

Ad

Lexi and JT Realmuto tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017, and started their beautiful family soon after. Their first daughter, Gracie, was born on July 10, 2018, followed by Willa Mae, who arrived on July 11, 2019. Their son, Cash, was born in Nov. 2021 and their youngest, Zane, completed the family in Mar. 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback