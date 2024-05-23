Juan Soto and Aaron Judge on pace to join these two historic home run duos for the Yankees

New York Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are tearing the cover off the ball this season. They have been vital to the team's success this season, giving the Bronx Bombers control of the American League East.

Judge is hitting .276/.416/.611 with 15 home runs. Soto, meanwhile, is hitting .312/.409/.563 with 13 homers. The duo are on pace for 40+ home runs, which would put them in the history books.

Only two pairs of Yanks' teammates have hit 40+ home runs in the history of the organization. The first duo was Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig, while the second was Roger Maris and Mickey Mantle.

You also cannot rule out Giancarlo Stanton, who has 12 home runs. If Stanton can hit the mark, they would join the Atlanta Braves who had three players hitting 40+ home runs last season.

It's tough to pitch to the Yankees when Juan Soto and Aaron Judge are seeing the ball well

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (Image via USA Today)

The Yankees had a true test with the Seattle Mariners rolling into town earlier in the week. They took the first two games from the Bronx Bombers, but Juan Soto and Aaron Judge took things into their own hands for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Judge muscled out a two-run home run in the first inning to get things started. Shortly after, Soto hit two home runs off Bryce Miller to help his club secure a 7-3 win.

The Yanks evened up the series on Thursday, shutting out the Mariners 5-0. Soto and Judge combined to go 3-for-6 with two runs batted in, giving them a 3.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East.

