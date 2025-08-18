MLB recently held its annual Little League Classic as the Juan Soto's Mets hosted the Cal Raleigh's Mariners for the marquee event at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event was first held in 2017 and has been a regular fixture to share the spotlight with the children and participating teams in the Little League World Series.In an interesting and humourous turn of events, a couple of Little Leaguers were interviewed about the player that they want to meet the most. Australia's Issei Hamano responded by saying that he wants to meet $765 million-worth Mets star Juan Soto. Canada's Misha Lee, on the other hand, proclaimed that Soto was &quot;kinda overrated&quot; and instead selected Mariners star Cal Raleigh. This drew broke the internet as MLB fans were left in stitches by the kid's surprising response.lil cuz @EsaacPerez27LINK@JomboyMedia Kid said Cal Raleigh over Juan Soto 😂annoying ohtani fan @owndodgerhatersLINK@JomboyMedia @TalkinBaseball_ Kid knows ballB. Funk @B_Funk_LINK@JomboyMedia Little Leaguer is correct.Lee's nonchalant answer drew numbers on social media after choosing the Mariners backstop who is currently leading the league in home runs. While reactions have been polarizing, it's all light-hearted as the children simply wanted to express what exactly is going on in their minds.ThatFatOldMan @ThatFatOldManLINK@JomboyMedia Smart kid.Rachel @allthedogspleazLINK@JomboyMedia Hahaha that’s brutal 😭culture17 @cultu54099LINK@TSN_Sports Misha Lee knows his stuff. Misha knows a fraud when he sees one.Fortunately for Juan Soto and his Mets, they easily overcame the Mariners, 7-3 as the Little Leaguers watched in the venue.Juan Soto's Mets' comes up big despite Cal Raleigh's league-leading 47th home run in Little League ClassicCal Raleigh's 47th home run of the season proved to be all for naught as his Mariners fell to the Juan Soto's Mets in this year's MLB Little League Classic. The slugging backstop went 2-for-5 in the contest with a two-run blast, two RBIs, and one run scored.The Mets outpaced the slow-starting visitors with the Little Leaguers present at Bowman Field. Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos combined for the first three scored of the Mets as they went to the fourth frame with a 3-0 lead.In the fourth inning, Jorge Polanco opened the scoring for the visitors as he plated Julio Rodriguez. However, the Metropolitans answered back with four runs of their own in the succeeding frame as Vientos smashed a three-run bomb to right field to further widen the gap. Francisco Lindor then made his presence known after an RBI-double in the same inning brought Cedric Mullins home.With the Mariners trailing 7-1, Raleigh smashed his 47th home run, this time of the two-run variety as he cut the Mets' lead to four. However, that would be all Seattle would write in the contest as the Mets won the MLB Little League Classic for the second time in as many tries. As for Soto, he drew three walks and went 0-for-2 in the game.