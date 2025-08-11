"Fernando Tatis Jr. is waiting for the opportunity" - Julio Rodriguez believes Padres superstar is looking to exact sweet revenge

Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has been flourishing since he made his major league debut in 2022. Since then, he has amassed a total of 103 home runs and 311 runs batted in across 548 games. Along with teammate Cal Raleigh, the team now has two cornerstones that could lift Seattle to postseason contention in the foreseeable future.

Known for his swagger on and off the field, Rodriguez have made some incredible plays during the course of his young career. One such memorable moment happened back on August 8, 2023 when he nonchalantly stole a home run from Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. In a recent interview with MLB personality Chris Rose on the Dugout Discussions, J-Rod expressed his thoughts on the highlight moment and what Tatis could do in their next encounter.

"Fernando Tatis Jr. is waiting for the opportunity," said Rodriguez. (1:08-1:11)

It can be recalled that during the game between his Mariners and the visiting Padres, J-Rod caught the ball over the fence and proceeded to display a poker face as if he didn't get the ball at all. However, that was far from the case as he then showed his glove while Tatis was nearing second base, much to the surprise of everyone watching the game.

When asked about how Tatis might have felt about the Sportscenter-worthy moment, J-Rod had a very interesting response:

"I think he enjoyed it. Obviously when he talked about it, he said that he had a feeling that I caught him but he was all the way in second base but he wasn't sure. You know, we laugh it off and he was still a homie so we're good." (0:50-1:02)

Julio Rodriguez clubs two long shots as Mariners overcome Rays at home

In the middle game of the three-game set between the Mariners and Rays last Saturday, Julio Rodriguez hit two bombs to lift the squad past the visitors, 7-4. J-Rod started off in the very first inning with a two-run home run against starter Joe Boyle. He then followed it up with a solo shot in the third inning as Seattle scored four runs in the frame.

Rodriguez finished the contest by going 2-for-5 with the two aforementioned home runs, three runs batted in, and two runs scored. In addition, MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh hit a solo shot of his own to help the Mariners' cause, putting his overall tally to 44 after the contest.

