“No one’s ever done this before” - MLB insider compares Julio Rodriguez’s rise to legends Ichiro Suzuki, Adrian Beltre's journey to Cooperstown

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez has been one of the hottest hitters in the league since the All-Star break in July and the 24-year-old outfielder etched his name in record books this week.

The Mariners outfielder smashed a home run off Jacob deGrom in a 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers on Sunday to take his tally to 20 home runs for the season. It also marked his fourth consecutive 20-20 season, becoming the first player in MLB history to reach the landmark in his first four seasons in the major leagues.

MLB insider Jon Morosi joined Seattle Sports to discuss the Mariners star's rise. Morosi likened Rodriguez's career trajectory to recent Hall of Fame inductees Adrian Beltre and Ichiro Suzuki.

"You could very easily see him becoming a Hall of Famer one day. This, this is what the start of a Hall of Fame career looks like, let's be honest about your points. No one's ever done this before, and if you compare what he has done at this point in his career, Adrian Beltre did not do it at this point in his career.

"In Ichiro's Hall of Fame career, he had played zero games in the major leagues at this age, right? So, consider just where, where Julio is, how young he still is."

Sunday's home run was also the 100th homer of his career, becoming the third fastest Mariner to the feat behind teammate Cal Raleigh and MLB icon Alex Rodriguez.

Julio Rodriguez reflects on record-breaking performance against Rangers

Julio Rodriguez's home run against the Rangers on Sunday made him only the third player to reach triple digits for home runs and stolen bases in their first four seasons in the MLB.

"That’s a very big accomplishment,” Rodríguez said. “I know my family’s very happy, and I’m sure they’re thinking of all the things I had to do to be able to get here. To be able to do it with this team and this organization is awesome. I’m just excited to see where things are going to go from here.”

Julio Rodriguez has 100 home runs and 107 steals for his career. The three-time All-Star drove in a run, going 2-for-5 against the Chicago White Sox in an 8-3 win on Monday.

