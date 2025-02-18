"Juan Soto deal changed everything in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. negotiations" - MLB analyst gives verdict on Blue Jays not extending star 1B's contract

The Toronto Blue Jays and superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract extension ahead of the first basemen's desired deadline. Now, the four-time All-Star will no longer be willing to discuss a potential contract until the end of the season. Unfortunately for Toronto, they will now need to compete against the rest of the league to land his signature for the long-term.

Although there has been mutual interest between the Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a long-term deal, the two sides were reportedly not close on a deal. At only 25-years-old, the interest in landing Vladdy is likely going to be massive, drawing parallels to that of Juan Soto this offseason.

The comparison to Juan Soto is something that former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden echoed. The former front office executive-turned-MLB analyst believes that Juan Soto's record-setting, 15-year $765 million contract with the New York Mets this offseason changed the game for Guerrero Jr. when it came to negotiations.

"The Juan Soto deal changed everything in the Vlad Guerrero Jr negotiations and practically gave them no chance of getting a deal before he reaches free agency," Bowden posted on social media.

It remains to be seen what kind of contract Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be seeking in free agency, however, it's clear that Soto's deal is something that all young players (and their agents) will be trying to secure. After Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani have gone to free agency, there are now two players with contracts worth at least $700 million, something that the Blue Jays slugger could be looking to do as well.

"As he heads to free agency the Yankees, Red Sox & Mets could all be in play with the Blue Jays for the games next big free agent bidding battle," Bowden continued.

Unless something changes between Vladdy and the Toronto Blue Jays, Jim Bowden believes that a number of big market clubs could be after the first baseman in free agency. Bowden mentioned the likes of the New York Yankees, New York Mets, and the Boston Red Sox as potential competitors for the Blue Jays to re-sign him.

The Toronto Blue Jays could look to trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of free agency in the same way as the San Diego Padres with Juan Soto

The career path of Juan Soto could intersect with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. yet again could be if the Toronto Blue Jays opt to trade him ahead of free agency. Ahead of the 2024 season, the San Diego Padres decided to trade Juan Soto before potentially losing him in free agency without getting anything in return.

The Padres landed five players in return for Soto and Trent Grisham, receiving Michael King, Drew Thorpe (later traded for Dylan Cease), Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, and Kyle Higashioka. If the Blue Jays opt to follow a similar route, they could likely recieve a quality trade package in return if they believe that they will not be able to re-sign him in free agency.

