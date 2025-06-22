"Juan Soto isn't dominating" - Sportscaster slams Mets for 7-game losing streak amid tumultuous roster ft. Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor & others

The New York Mets completed several important deals last offseason, such as the acquisition of Juan Soto and the renewal of Pete Alonso. The team headed into this season with one of the most well-rounded rosters in all of the majors.

Expectations were high, and the Mets have delivered. They have a sizable lead atop the NL East after the first few months of the campaign.

However, just as they appeared to be cruising, things took a turn for the worse. They endured a seven-game losing streak, allowing the second place Philadelphia Phillies to close the gap.

Sportscaster Keith McPherson slammed Soto, Alonso and Francisco Lindor for going cold and leaving their team in a difficult position.

"I'm a little disappointed in the Mets right now, they're letting things happen to them," McPherson said on Saturday, via Fanatics Fest. "They're not imposing their will. Juan Soto is not shuffling and dominating. Pete Alonso went from MVP to like here, kind of there. Lindor right now, this little pinky toe [injury] is a big problem."

McPherson also talked about how New York's pitching staff has been subpar.

"Jeremy Hefner's pitching lab, I don't know, they gotta go to "Dexter's Lab," figure something else out," McPherson said.

"The thing with the Mets is like, this losing streak, it could have stopped. They should have won that first game against the Braves, they threw up all over themselves agaisnt a team that has just caused them issues forever. The 'let it happen' Mets (is what they are). I always say, losers let it happen, winners make it happen."

Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets responded to critics with dominant win on Saturday

Desperately needing a win after losing seven straight, the New York Mets were victorious 11-4 against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park on Saturday.

New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Getty

Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, who have been called out a lot by critics, enjoyed success at the plate. Lindor hit a solo home run, while Soto enjoyed a multihomer game. The team's No. 2 hitter, Brandon Nimmo, also got in on the action with a couple of home runs.

