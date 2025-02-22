Juan Soto drops 2-word reaction as he gears up for Mets vs Astros Spring Training

Juan Soto and the New York Mets take on the Houston Astros on Saturday for their first Spring Training game. All eyes will be on the four-time All-Star as he takes the field.

Ad

Soto will be hitting in the two-hole, right behind Francisco Lindor. Pete Alonso will hit behind Soto and Francisco Alvarez will hit cleanup, which is what many insiders figured the lineup would be.

Soto is more than ready to get things going with his new club. He posted a reel on his Instagram hours before the game of him walking into the stadium with his bat in his hands.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"On deck" said Soto.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The slugger is coming off a fantastic 2024 season and looking to keep that going. He played in 157 games, hitting .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs, 109 runs batted in, and 129 walks.

Juan Soto is happy to have settled down with the Mets

New York Mets Workouts - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

Juan Soto has been on a few different teams during his short career thus far. The slugger signed with the Washington Nationals as an international free agent in 2015. He then He was then traded to the San Diego Padres, then the New York Yankees, and now he is with the Mets.

Ad

Soto is happy to have found a home for the long term. He will be in the Big Apple for the next 15 years on a $765 million deal.

"After all three years of changing teams, being here and there, it's like a different vibe. It's unbelievable, I'm still learning" said Soto.

Expand Tweet

With Soto, the Mets are going to be one team that will be on everybody's radar. It will be interesting to see if he is the player they needed to push them over the hump and fight for a World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback