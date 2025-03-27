Juan Soto faces ‘sellout’ taunts from Yankees fans on Opening Day vs. Brewers

It is going to be an interesting season for Juan Soto. After finishing as an American League MVP Finalist in 2024, the talented outfielder was able to parlay that success into the richest contract in Major League Baseball history. Soto signed an eye-popping 15-year, $765 million deal to move from the New York Yankees to their cross-town rvials, the New York Mets.

It may come as no surprise that the decision to join the New York Mets for such a staggering contract has left a sour taste in the mouths of some New York Yankees fans. Even though Juan Soto and his new club will not play against the Yankees until the middle of May, Soto has already been the victim of some backlash from fans of his former club.

During the New York Yankees Opening Day matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, one fan was spotted wear a Soto number 22 jersey except with a slight tweak to the name plate. Instead of Soto, the fan used some tape and a felt pen to change it "Sellout."

While this one might be rather light, it will be interesting to see how Juan Soto is greeted by fans when he makes his return to Yankee Stadium for the first since joining the Mets. The first Subway Series of the season will take place on May 16-18 when Soto and the New York Mets make their way to the Bronx, so fans will not have to wait long to share their feelings on Soto's decision to leave.

Despite Soto no longer being in their uniform, New York Yankees fans could take some solace in the fact that the Bronx Bombers have better odds to win the World Series this season than the Mets according to popular sports betting site FanDuel. Right now on FanDuel, the Yankees sit at +900 to win the title, while the Mets sit with the 5th best odds at +1100.

Juan Soto wasted little time making a good first impression on New York Mets fans

While Juan Soto may no longer be in the good books for some New York Yankees, the same cannot be said about his Mets' supporters. The talented outfielder wasted little time notching his first hit for the New York Mets, recording his first hit for his new team in his very first at-bat with the team.

There will undoubtedly be immense pressure on Juan Soto this season given both the hype placed upon him, as well as his record-setting contract. That being said, Soto looked unfazed in his first official regular season at-bat for the Mets, recording a single off of Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez.

