Juan Soto gets brutal reality check from Chris Distefano on the true rulers of New York, Yankees or Mets

Juan Soto had a scintillating season upon joining the New York Yankees in his final campaign before reaching free agency. The left-handed slugger later signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with crosstown rivals the New York Mets in December. Soto then infuriated the Yankees fans even further by claiming that New York "has been a Mets town for a long while."

New York-based standup comedian Chris Distefano brushed off the comment from Juan Soto even though he is a self-proclaimed New York Mets fan. Distefano curtly responded that Soto would be misguided to consider New York to be a "Mets town." He clarified that the New York Yankees are still, by far, the most popular major league team in the Big Apple.

Chris Distefano was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show this Thursday. He dished out a reality check for the four-time All-Star slugger as to which MLB team has the most dominant fan base in New York.

"I'm going to be honest with you. It's not a Mets town, but I do still love the Mets," DiStefano declared. "I'm going to be completely honest with you, folks. It is the opposite of a Mets town. It is 100% a Yankees town.

"Juan Soto, it is not a Mets town," Distefano added.

The Yankees allegedly offered up to a 16-year, $760 million contract in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but he chose to join the Mets instead, despite having an excellent 2024 season at the Bronx.

Chris Distefano says Juan Soto may have been disrespected by security personnel at Yankee Satdium

Juan Soto posted a highly successful solo season for the Yankees before joining the Mets (Image Source: IMAGN)

During his appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Chris DiStefano recounted an unpleasant experience he and his stepson encountered with a security guard at Yankee Stadium. He also claimed that there was a circulating rumor at the time when Juan Soto had signed with the Mets that the latter had previously been abused by securtiy personnel at Yankee Stadium as well.

"Do you know, in the rumors when Soto signed with the Mets over the Yankees, there was a rumor over there that there was a security guard that disrespected him? The way that this guy got in our face, I was like, "Bro, you are close right now, so I might backhand you."

"If I were [Soto] and this security guard disrespected, if they talked to him like he talked to my stepson, if they talked to his family, I wouldn't sign for them."

Soto batted .288/.419/.569 for the Yankees last season with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 178 to finish third in the American League MVP race behind Aaron Judge and Bobby Witt Jr.

