Juan Soto gets honest with his struggles amid ongoing controversies

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 31, 2025 02:33 GMT
Colorado Rockies v New York Mets - Source: Getty
Juan Soto gets honest with his struggles amid ongoing controversies - Source: Getty

Spotlight has been rather sharp on Juan Soto in 2025 after his record $765 million deal with the New York Mets. The humungous nature of the contract had many expecting Soto to deliver at a much higher level than what he is currently.

Soto's stats have been rather subpar after 56 games and 205 plate appearances. He is hitting just .229 along with eight home runs and seven stolen bases. As compared to last year, when he hit .288 along with 41 home runs, those subpar stats have invited criticism from all corners.

Amid the intense scrutiny, Juan Soto made his feelings known about his ongoing struggles and the controversies that come along with it.

"I don't feel any pressure," Soto told reporters. "I would say it's more about coming through for the team. You know, everybody's hoping I come through, and I want to help the team either way — try to get some wins. I know I've been struggling and I haven't been there for them, but I will be."
When asked when he would start having a good time at the plate, Juan Soto said:

"Man, it's a matter of time. We don't know when it's going to come through, but I'm just going to keep working on it."
Mets executive shares thoughts on Juan Soto's struggles at the plate

Juan Soto's unexpected struggles got the Mets fans worried. They have fallen behind the Philadelphia Phillies and the surging Atlanta Braves could be within distance anytime

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns shared his thoughts on the same.

“He’s still helping us win games and aware that the OPS isn’t where he would want it, it’s not where we would want, it’s not where our fans would want it — I get that,” Stearns said Friday at Citi Field.
“But it’s not for lack of work behind the scenes. He’s working, he’s trying. He certainly wants results at a higher level than what we’ve seen so far. I’m pretty confident we’re going to get those, but I also understand it’s natural when a player signs a big contract — and this [is] a really big contract — if the results aren’t immediate, there are going to be questions and there are going to be reactions.”

After four hitless games, Juan Soto managed to put together two hits in Friday's win against the Colorado Rockies. He will want to continue with it and build upon it to his best version.

Krutik Jain

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
