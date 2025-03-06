"Juan Soto isn't as good as Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge" - Fans react to $765,000,000 Mets superstar's 99 rating in MLB The Show 25

There has been plenty of excitement among baseball fans with the 2025 edition of MLB The Show set to release later this month for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The developers of the popular video game, Sony San Diego Studios, have revealed the top-rated players from this year's edition of the game set to release on March 18.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who won his third MVP title after a historic 50-50 season in 2024 is the top-rated player with New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge and New York Mets star Juan Soto. The trio share the same 99 overall rating in the game.

However, MLB fans didn't appreciate Soto having the same rating as multiple MVP winners Ohtani and Judge.

"Juan Soto isn't as good as Ohtani or Judge..."

"Soto can't field or run the bases how the HELL is he a 99," alleged another fan.

"Juan Soto a 99? With his fielding and base running abilities he should be 94-96, but not a 99," wrote another fan.

Several fans named the player who should have been the top rated player along with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge instead of Juan Soto, who signed a $765 million deal with the Mets in the offseason.

"Bobby Witt, Betts and JRam should be higher than Soto. Easily," a fan wrote.

"Ohtani, Judge, Betts. Best 3 players in the world today. Period," wrote a fan.

"Soto is more like a 96, his game has a couple of glaring flaws, 99 should be reserved for players like Ohtani, Judge, & soon Witt. His defense is below average leaves a lot to be desired in RF, can’t steal bases, not a great baserunner, takes too many pitches, & slow for an OF."

Juan Soto is coming off a career-best year with the Yankees that saw him help the franchise to their first World Series run since 2009. He is widely regarded as one of the best hitters in the game and finished third in the AL MVP rankings last year.

MLB The Show releases top rated players ahead of 2025 season

One of the players the fans wanted to see in the top 3 is Kansas City Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. However, the All-Star shortstop is not too far off in the list as he is the joint second on the top-rated players with Ketel Marte and Mike Trout, sharing a 96 overall rating.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts and Juan Soto's Mets teammate Francisco Lindor are joint third on the list with Bryce Harper and Jose Ramirez, sharing a 95 overall rating in the soon-to-be released game.

