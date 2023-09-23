Manny Machado was incredible against the St. Louis Cardinals. The San Diego Padres defeated the Cardinals 4-2 on Friday night, extending their season-high winning streak to eight games. Manny Machado blasted two home runs and contributed three runs scored.

The Padres are battling for their playoff lives a season after Machado assisted them in getting to the National League Championship Series. The Padres are four games behind the four clubs in front of them in the race for the third and final NL wild card, and they haven't surpassed .500 since May 12.

Machado’s teammate heaped praises after his incredible outing that helped the Padres keep their playoff hopes alive. Juan Soto told reporters:

“That is what superstars do.”

Machado is dealing with tennis elbow, also known as lateral epicondylitis, in his right arm. He claimed that he had been informed that the rehabilitation from surgery takes roughly six months, which may delay the start of his 2024 season. He also spoke to reporters after the game:

“I love to play baseball, and I love my teammates. I love going out there and competing every single day with them. Ultimately, we made a call at the beginning of the year. It was to try to reach a goal. That goal’s still not done yet.”

Manny Machado thinks Juan Soto is a “monster”

The San Diego Padres acquired Juan Soto in a deal last year that was one of the most significant trades in baseball history. It cost the Padres a lot to get Soto, but it was worthwhile.

Manny Machado was ecstatic about the trade of Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres and was happy to see it happen. Talking about Soto, Machado said following the trade:

“I mean, how do you know how to answer that question? I mean he’s a monster. I mean he does what he does every single day, every single year, and performs at the highest level every single year, and he showed it in the postseason, he showed it in all-star games home-run derby.”

Machado, a pending free agent, was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and assisted the group in winning the World Series. The Padres and Machado agreed to a 10-year, $300 million contract that summer, making it the most expensive sports deal ever made in North America.