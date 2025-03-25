Juan Soto keeps it real about expecting ruthless Yankees fan reception in the Bronx

New York Mets star signing Juan Soto is expecting a hostile reception at Yankee Stadium when faces his former team, the New York Yankees, during the Subway Series in the regular season. Soto had selected the Mets' bid of 15-year, $765 million offer over the Yankees' reported 16-year, $760 million offer in the offseason.

A small glimpse of it was caught at Clover Park on Tuesday when Soto heard boos from select Yankees fans during the spring training game. The game was a 6-6 tie where Soto made two hitless appearances.

Talking about what he's expecting when he plays the Yankees again in the regular season, Soto said:

“You know Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything,” he said. “So I’m expecting the worst.”

Although he played in the Bronx only for one year, Soto formed many relationships, which have developed over time.

“Even that (we’re) not teammates anymore, what we did was special,” Soto said.

“I think they go over just being a teammate, we feel like brothers right now. I kept in touch with a lot of guys over there. I definitely know what is going on and I’ve been in touch with those guys.”

Yankees ace warns Yankees to not rile up Juan Soto

Yankees ace Marcus Stroman knows what players like Juan Soto can do despite loud boos against him. The ace believes Soto's the type of hitter who feeds off the negative energy from the crowd and gets even better.

“Sometimes you want to let a sleeping bear lie,” he said. “You don’t want to get that guy riled up. He’s the last guy you want to get riled up. I feel like when he gets riled up, he locks in better than anybody in the world. Maybe don’t boo him, maybe just be silent.”

However, Stroman also mentioned that despite what he says, even he knows what to expect from disappointed Yankees fans.

“No, no, I know (they won’t),” Stroman replied. “You guys see it. The pressure. The moments. He eats that up. He’s someone who wants that.”

No matter, what anyone believes in the Yankees clubhouse, Stroman made it clear that he won't join others in booing Soto.

“You know New Yorkers, man. I’m sure it’s not going to be great, but you’ll never catch me booing him," Stroman added

It will be interesting to see what happens when and if Juan Soto takes the field on May 16.

