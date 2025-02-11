“Juan Soto kind of hits everything” – Yankees ace Carlos Rodon on how he plans to pitch his former teammate in 2025

Juan Soto has enjoyed one of the best starts to an MLB career in history. After only seven Major League seasons, Soto has earned four All-Star selections, five Silver Slugger Awards and also won a World Series title. At only 26 years old, the young outfielder also set the record for the richest contract in MLB history, agreeing to a 15-year, $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

It's safe to say that Juan Soto is a special talent, something that has not gone unnoticed by analysts, fans, and even his former teammates. New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon spoke about the superstar ahead of his own team's training camp and how he plans on pitching to his former teammate when they square off in this season's Subway Series.

"I don't know, he kind of hits everything. He's a tough out. It will be a fun matchup, I've faced him before, I don't remember what happened but I think he hit the ball hard somewhere," Rodon said of potentially facing Soto this upcoming season.

According to StatMuse, Juan Soto and Carlos Rodon have faced off in three different plate appearances in their careers. Rodon has the slight advantage in their career showdowns with Soto going 0-for-2 with a walk in the three plate appearances in 2022 he was a member of the San Diego Padres and Rodon was with the San Francisco Giants.

The New York Mets and New York Yankees will battle in two different series this season with the first Subway Series taking place May 16-18, with the second and final series coming July 4-6. Although this rivalry is always exciting for the two fanbases, the fact that Juan Soto left the Yankees to join the Mets this offseason took the feud to another level.

Juan Soto currently holds the second best odds to win the NL MVP in 2025 according to FanDuel

All eyes will be on Soto as he enters his first season with the New York Mets and while there will be some additional pressure to perform after signing his historic deal, he should thrive in his new environment. According to the popular gambling website FanDuel, Soto has the second-best odds of winning the NL MVP Award, sitting a +500 as of February 11, 2025.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Soto sits behind only Shohei Ohtani, who is being viewed as the significant favorite to win the award, sitting at +155. While Soto has all of the skills and opportunity to win his first MVP Award, the fact that Ohtani is expected to return to the mound as a pitcher, the Mets outfielder might have his work cut out for him.

