Juan Soto makes feelings known after Cardinals outfielder steals HR in Mets' 5-4 loss

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II made headlines after robbing Juan Soto of a game-changing home run on Sunday. It could have been a three-run homer at Busch Stadium, where the New York Mets could have broken a 4-4 tie to lead the game.
Unfortunately for NY, the homer got halted by Scott, who leaped near the wall to make the catch. Soto’s start to the season has been rocky, with a batting average of .256, 5 home runs, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases and .808 OPS.
Juan Soto was certain he had hit the ball hard enough for a homer but was surprised when Scott II made the catch. When asked about the incident during the postgame interview, Soto said that it's something he wouldn't like to experience again.
"I wouldn't feel happy at all, but it's part of the game. Just got to find a different hole next time," Juan Soto said.
The Mets ended up losing the doubleheader, losing Game 1 6-5 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, and Game 2 5-4. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza admitted that’s how games are at times, and it’s best to move on and focus on the next one.
“That's how baseball goes sometimes. It can be a little frustrating, but there's nothing you can do about it,” Carlos Mendoza said.
“You gotta keep doing what we’re supposed to be doing, which is control the strike zone (and) hitting balls hard. Yes, we want to win series. We want to win games. WE gotta turn the page and be ready for a series in Arizona.”
Soto also commented on his 408 ft ball, saying he thought that it was an out. Regardless, the NY Mets will now re-focus on their upcoming game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Victor Scott II reacts on robbing Juan Soto of HR
Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II took the spotlight in Sunday’s game after he stole a home run off $765 million superstar Juan Soto. When asked how it felt to snatch a homer from Soto, Scott said:
“There’s no other feeling than that."
His focus was not to drive into the wall and clash with it but to make a safe jump and catch the ball. Scott recalled clashing against the wall many times, which he wanted to avoid.
Scott added that robbing someone of his home run is “one of the best feelings” in baseball. He credited his routine of being a part of warmups to make such plays on the field.