Juan Soto News: Aaron Boone confirms debut date for new Yankees superstar

Juan Soto is set to make his debut for the New York Yankees soon, much to the excitement of fans who have been eagerly anticipating his arrival since he was traded from the San Diego Padres.

During a conversation with Yes Network, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Soto would make his Yankees debut this Sunday at the team's spring training session in Tampa.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, Sunday," replied Boone when asked if Soto would be making his debut on February 25th.

The Yankees will play a split-squad that day, with games against the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Boone, Soto will make his Yankees debut against the Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

Expand Tweet

Where will Juan Soto play in the Yankees lineup?

Juan Soto is set to embark on a new journey in 2024 as he joins the American League for the first time.

Soto has been playing as an outfielder for six years now and is expected to play right field for the team. He has an impressive record of 109 RBIs and 35 home runs, as well as a slash line of .275/.410/.519 from last year.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that Aaron Judge expressed his desire to be part of a top three featuring DJ LeMahieu, Soto, and himself.

“I’ve seen a couple of lineups thrown out there. I think he has me penciled into center field and right behind that new guy, (Juan) Soto. Just keep the top three: DJ (LeMahieu), Soto and me. We’ll get it going for you," Judge said.

Furthermore, if Soto maintains his .410 on-base percentage in 2023, he could be an excellent leadoff batter for the Yankees.

The outfielder has already built a strong reputation in the National League, having won four Silver Slugger awards and been invited to three All-Star games.

At only 25 years of age, Soto has already won a World Series with the Nationals and could potentially help the Yankees achieve the same this season.

The Yankees lineup this Sunday could feature a few surprise inclusions, but fans will be anticipating the Soto-Judge duo in action.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.