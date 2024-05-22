Juan Soto News: 3-time All-Star has reportedly turned down 7 extension offers over last few years

Juan Soto is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2024 season. He's on a one-year, $31 million deal with the New York Yankees after the two parties avoided arbitration.

There have been rumors that the Bronx Bombers would try to get a deal done before the three-time All-Star reaches free agency. That's something MLB insider Jon Heyman doesn't believe will happen, though.

"He had seven offers over the past five+ years to stay with the team that he was on - He didn't take any of them. Now, he's closer than ever to free agency. So, I would be stunned if the Yankees were able to get this done in-season" - said Heyman.

Heyman revealed that Soto has turned down seven extension offers over the past five years. He doesn't see the Bronx Bombers reaching a deal with the slugger in-season.

Few have faith that the Yankees can reach a deal with Juan Soto in-season

New York Yankees - Juan Soto (Image via USA Today)

Juan Soto is playing on another level right now. Through 50 games, he's hitting .309/.408/.539 with 11 home runs, 37 runs batted in and 33 walks for the Yankees. He has been vital to the team's success, sitting atop the AL East with a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles.

He's one of the game's brightest stars, and with every home run he hits, he's only increasing his projected contract. Many around the league believe that Soto will make his way to free agency following the season.

"Can the Yankees sign him in-season first? I think it's a major longshot, and I think the Yankees realize this" - said Heyman.

While the chances of the Yanks reaching an extension with Soto are low, we will have to wait and see.

