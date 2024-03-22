Juan Soto News: Yankees manager Aaron Boone says star outfielder will not join team during Mexico trip

Juan Soto will not make the trip to Mexico City when the New York Yankees take on the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. The slugger will instead stay back and work on his swing, per MLB insider Bryan Hoch.

The teams square off for two exhibition games on March 24 and 25. These two games will close out the spring for the Bronx Bombers, with Opening Day slated for March 28 against the Houston Astros.

Soto's sole focus is on the upcoming season, and for good reason. He is set to become a free agent following the 2024 season and will be looking for a big-time contract.

Soto has had 40 at-bats this spring, compiling a .325 batting average with four home runs and 10 RBIs. Do not be surprised if he comes out and has a career year this year.

With the addition of Juan Soto, the Yankees are a threat

Shohei Ohtani's signing of his monster contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers took a lot of attention away from the Yankees' acquisition of Juan Soto. Soto is coming off a career year in home runs and seems to be getting better with each passing season.

Soto's presence will take some pressure off the team's core, like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo to perform. Last season, when Judge went down, the offense looked like a shell of itself.

Playing in a division as tough as the American League East, you cannot have periods where your offense gets stale. It led to the Yanks missing the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

With Soto, there is no denying this team is much better offensively. The question is, do they have enough to reign supreme in the AL East?

