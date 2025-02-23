Juan Soto & Pete Alonso's partnership at top of Mets batting line-up gets sportscaster's vote of confidence

Juan Soto and Pete Alonso were both big free agent signings by the New York Mets during the Major League Baseball offseason. Soto will be making his Mets debut during the 2025 season, while Alonso has been with the team his entire career.

Buck Showalter is a former manager of the New York Mets and he recently appeared on MLB Network to break down some teams. He believes that Juan Soto and Pete Alonso are going to make the Mets one of the best offensive teams in baseball.

"It's a tough lineup to go through. I look at it as how are you going to matchup with it late in the game, and it's tough," Buck Showalter said.

The New York Mets now have plenty of power in their lineup, and they can also hit from both sides of the plate. Showalter also pointed out that the Mets have depth in their lineup, and he compared it to the New York Yankees'.

"My point is, that's what grinds a starting pitcher, that 6-9, there's no place to breathe in it. The left, right on both of these clubs creates a lot of problems for your bullpen. These are two good lineups, and they are two of the better lineups in baseball."

Juan Soto is hoping to perform just as well for the New York Mets as he did for the New York Yankees. Showalter believes the Mets are going to benefit from adding Soto and keeping Alonso, but he's also liking what he sees from the New York Yankees.

Juan Soto shared excitement when Pete Alonso re-signed with Mets

When Juan Soto agreed to join the New York Mets, it was a team that had not yet signed Pete Alonso to a contract. That move came much later in the offseason, but it was a move that was celebrated by Juan Soto as he mentioned in an interview with SNY.

"I think it's great for the whole team. We have more balance, we have more power now. He's a guy who can hit the ball out of every ballpark in every town." -Juan Soto on Pete Alonso.

Juan Soto and Pete Alonso have been working hard at Spring Training to prepare for the upcoming season, but soon they will have to start performing in games that really matter.

