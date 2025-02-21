Juan Soto weighs in on Pete Alonso re-signing with Mets for $54,000,000

The New York Mets fans had two reasons to look forward to at the start of the offseason: first was to see Juan Soto signing with the Mets and the second to see four-time All-Star Pete Alonso return to the team.

Both wishes were granted by owner Steve Cohen and his right hand David Stearns, who signed Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million, deal in December and Alonso to a two-year, $54 million, deal in February.

On Thursday, Soto talked with SNY's Garry Apple, Jerry Blevins and Todd Zeile about Alonso's signing and how it helps the team.

"I think it's great for the whole team," Soto said (3:25 onwards). "We have more balance, we have more power. Now, he's a guy who can hit the ball out, and they will part and every come.

"So I'm excited — excited for him and to see what he's going to do this year. I think it's going to be a huge year for him and for the team. So, it was my sixth time."

Pete Alonso echoed level of respect for Juan Soto

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto are likely to share the field on Saturday when the Mets face Soto's former team, the Washington Nationals.

Ahead of the game, on the Meet at the Apple podcast, Alonso shared excitement of playing in the same lineup as Soto, who he has always respected as a rival.

"I'm just so used to playing against him; it was like, "Wow! I have the potential to be on the same team," Alonso said.

"For me, I couldn't wrap my mind around it at first. But then, when things kind of got serious in my contract talks and I was granted Juan being back here, it was great."

The Mets have padded up with some good offensive power to rival top teams in NL, including the LA Dodgers, who boast the MVP trio of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, along with NL MVP finalist Francisco Lindor, should make Citi Field appearances appealing for New York fans.

