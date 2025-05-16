Juan Soto's agent discloses "true value" of Shohei Ohtani despite $700M Dodgers contract

Juan Soto's representative, baseball super agent Scott Boras, recently revealed his feelings on how much Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani should have been valuated. Ohtani signed a record-breaking $700 million deal with LA ahead of the 2024 season that was only eclipsed by Boras' client Juan Soto this offseason by $65 million.

Known around the league for representing the biggest names, Boras represents players such as Yankee ace Gerrit Cole — who garnered the biggest contract ever handed to a pitcher, two-time NL MVP Bryce Harper, and Astros captain Jose Altuve.

"He's a billion-dollar player for sure," said Boras. (9:24-9:26)

Boras spoke about baseball's unicorn in the most recent episode of "In Depth with Graham Bensinger." The super agent revealed the reasons as to why he justified an even higher valuation for the reigning National League MVP.

"The global rights of teams are yet to be exhibitied and Ohtani if proof of that because he brings Japan, Korea, [and] the Asian market — 200 million people to the regional rights and so he's created somthing that is unheard of to a sports franchise." (9:43-10:00)

On the interview, Scott Boras also revealed how close he was to representing Ohtani.

"We never really knew the process, but his parents were delightful people. He was wonderful, very polite, as was his coach and the whole thing. We though we were very close, but we ended up knowing that his former team (Nippon-Ham Fighters) was directly involved in what the choices were." (10:14-11:00)

"I think I flew 150,000 miles but watching him pitch and throw was well worth the time spent because he's a remarkable baseball talent." (11:01-11:11)

Shohei Ohtani ties Judge and Schwarber for MLB home run lead

After a severely underwhelming start to the year, reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani has slowly regained momentum and has now ties Yankee captain Aaron Judge and Phillies star Kyle Schwarber for the most home runs hit this season with 15.

Shohei's towering shot to center field in the fourth inning of yesterday's game against the Athletics was a part of the 19-2 obliteration by the Dodgers of their visitors.

The NL MVP finished the game by going 2-for-5 with two home runs, six RBIs, and two runs scored. He now holds a slash line of .310/.409/.673 with an OPS of 1.082, 15 home runs, 29 RBIs, ten stolen bases, eight doubles, and four triples to begin his MVP defense campaign.

