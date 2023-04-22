Juan Soto's poor start to the 2023 MLB season continued during the San Diego Padres' latest defeat at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

It was yet another game in which the Dominican failed to score a run, making his average for this season a measly .176 so far. Frustration among fans has been slowly building up and now seems to be at a boiling point.

After a string of defeats earlier in the month, the Padres looked to have turned a corner after winning two consecutive games, 1-0 against the Braves and 7-5 against the Diamondbacks. However, that was not the case as they slumped to a 9-0 loss in their second game against the Diamondbacks. The Padres currently sit in third position in the NL West table with a 10-12 record.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One of the standout underperformers in the Padres lineup has been Juan Soto. As pointed out by an MLB insider, Soto has hit .164 this season and is 0-for-21 in the homestand. Comparatively, in the 70 games since joining the Padres, he has slashed .218/.377/.383, nine HRs and 23 RBIs.

In the 565 games he played with the Washington Nationals, he slashed .291/.427/.538, 128 HRs and 381 RBIs. The difference is so big that if one only looked at the statistics, they would think he's a completely different player this season.

Padres fans are starting to lose their patience with the Dominican and some are already calling for him to be benched or traded. Others have taken to social media to make their voices heard.

One fan tweeted:

"I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres."

Another said:

"What happened to Juan Soto? The dude is only hitting .176. He's not going to get the bag at this rate."

Deci Jimenee @DJimene00578172 @MLB @Angels I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres. @MLB @Angels I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres.

DLNYSportsfan1960 @Darryl1960 What happened to Juan Soto?

The dude is only hitting .176.

He's not going to get the bag at this rate, What happened to Juan Soto?The dude is only hitting .176.He's not going to get the bag at this rate,

Peter Schluederberg @pqs13 @BornAPadre @thestevenwoods Jonah Hill can do looking. Juan Soto, on the other hand, is paid for his great swinging. C’mon Pads. LFGSD @BornAPadre @thestevenwoods Jonah Hill can do looking. Juan Soto, on the other hand, is paid for his great swinging. C’mon Pads. LFGSD

Aztec19 @Aztec4Life19 If we miss the playoffs I’m blaming Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Jake Crownenworth for this terrible start. The Millions you each make and you struggle to hit. If we miss the playoffs I’m blaming Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Jake Crownenworth for this terrible start. The Millions you each make and you struggle to hit.

Elizabeth @Condorian2487 @Howard_Cole Full disclosure. I detest the Padres, They are arrogant, overpaid and overrated. I still don’t get the appeal of Juan Soto. At least he doesn’t use illegal substances like Tatis. I am thrilled they were destroyed by the “Reno Aces”. @Howard_Cole Full disclosure. I detest the Padres, They are arrogant, overpaid and overrated. I still don’t get the appeal of Juan Soto. At least he doesn’t use illegal substances like Tatis. I am thrilled they were destroyed by the “Reno Aces”. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💕💕💕💕

Larry @Larrytheeace Juan Soto is going the way of Cody Bellinger in LA Juan Soto is going the way of Cody Bellinger in LA

Marc Meza @MarcMeza13 @Padres Historical fail. 249 million dollar payroll and this offense is the worst in mlb. Juan Soto turned down 440 million?? Wow. Dumb mistake, because that ship has sailed. @Padres Historical fail. 249 million dollar payroll and this offense is the worst in mlb. Juan Soto turned down 440 million?? Wow. Dumb mistake, because that ship has sailed.

MLB Time Of Possession @MLBPossession



Time of Possession

D-backs: 45 minutes, 55 seconds (53.3%)

Padres: 40 minutes, 16 seconds (46.7%)



Longest half inning

D-backs 8: 13 minutes, 23 seconds



Longest PA

Juan Soto 6: 4 minutes, 13 seconds FINAL (2:32): D-backs beat Padres 9-0Time of PossessionD-backs: 45 minutes, 55 seconds (53.3%)Padres: 40 minutes, 16 seconds (46.7%)Longest half inningD-backs8: 13 minutes, 23 secondsLongest PAJuan Soto6: 4 minutes, 13 seconds FINAL (2:32): D-backs beat Padres 9-0Time of PossessionD-backs: 45 minutes, 55 seconds (53.3%)Padres: 40 minutes, 16 seconds (46.7%)Longest half inningD-backs ⬇️8: 13 minutes, 23 secondsLongest PAJuan Soto ⬆️6: 4 minutes, 13 seconds

steezus christ @g00dyearpimp Juan Soto is so fucking bad lmao Juan Soto is so fucking bad lmao

Brian @monkigrass I need Scott Boras to call Juan Soto and let him know that he needs to snap out of it I need Scott Boras to call Juan Soto and let him know that he needs to snap out of it

It is high time for Juan Soto to get his numbers up and prove critics wrong

While it is still early in the season, Juan Soto's current form is definitely a cause for concern for the San Diego Padres. Soto has already shown his potential in a Padres jersey since his trade from the Washington Nationals in August 2022.

In 2022, Soto played 52 games with the Padres, compiling a .236 batting average, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 36 walks. It's clear that the former World Series champion is one of the most talented players in the MLB, but he needs to remind all his critics what he's capable of and he needs to do it soon.

Poll : 0 votes