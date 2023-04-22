Juan Soto's poor start to the 2023 MLB season continued during the San Diego Padres' latest defeat at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
It was yet another game in which the Dominican failed to score a run, making his average for this season a measly .176 so far. Frustration among fans has been slowly building up and now seems to be at a boiling point.
After a string of defeats earlier in the month, the Padres looked to have turned a corner after winning two consecutive games, 1-0 against the Braves and 7-5 against the Diamondbacks. However, that was not the case as they slumped to a 9-0 loss in their second game against the Diamondbacks. The Padres currently sit in third position in the NL West table with a 10-12 record.
One of the standout underperformers in the Padres lineup has been Juan Soto. As pointed out by an MLB insider, Soto has hit .164 this season and is 0-for-21 in the homestand. Comparatively, in the 70 games since joining the Padres, he has slashed .218/.377/.383, nine HRs and 23 RBIs.
In the 565 games he played with the Washington Nationals, he slashed .291/.427/.538, 128 HRs and 381 RBIs. The difference is so big that if one only looked at the statistics, they would think he's a completely different player this season.
Padres fans are starting to lose their patience with the Dominican and some are already calling for him to be benched or traded. Others have taken to social media to make their voices heard.
One fan tweeted:
"I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres."
Another said:
"What happened to Juan Soto? The dude is only hitting .176. He's not going to get the bag at this rate."
It is high time for Juan Soto to get his numbers up and prove critics wrong
While it is still early in the season, Juan Soto's current form is definitely a cause for concern for the San Diego Padres. Soto has already shown his potential in a Padres jersey since his trade from the Washington Nationals in August 2022.
In 2022, Soto played 52 games with the Padres, compiling a .236 batting average, six home runs, 16 RBIs and 36 walks. It's clear that the former World Series champion is one of the most talented players in the MLB, but he needs to remind all his critics what he's capable of and he needs to do it soon.