Juan Soto’s first talk with Mets manager revealed after historic $765,000,000 deal

Plenty of huge deals were sealed this past offseason, however, the biggest was the New York Mets' acquisition of superstar Juan Soto. The 26-year-old signed a record 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets.

Ad

After his incredible season with the Yankees in 2024 and with the kind of pricetag that is now associated with him, fans look forward to watching Soto perform in the Citi Field.

On Friday, Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza revealed his first conversation with Soto and how the 26-year-old is already enjoying the company of his new teammates.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My first conversation with him was just 'be yourself,"' Mendoza said (7:10 onwards). "To give him credit, he was like 'hey man, I'm trying to fit in.' He's human, people have to realize that these guys, they're humans and they got feelings. What I'm seeing in the past few days is a guy that's very comfortable, is having fun.

Ad

Trending

"It's good to see, you watch him and he's smiling, he's making jokes with his teammates, he's competing out there, he's asking the right questions. I'm encouraged, to be honest with you, because I thought it was going to take a lot more time. What a great guy, and just watching him go about his business, his routine, his preparation, it's like 'wow."'

Ad

Ad

Juan Soto speaks about getting to know his new teammates

Shortly after completing a spring training workout on Thursday, Juan Soto talked to the press from the Mets' spring training camp in Port St. Lucie, Florida, shedding some light on his experience of getting to know his new teammates.

"It's been really cool to get to know these guys," Soto said. "It's a new group of guys. A lot of guys coming from another organization, but it's cool to see how they get along and how they've been building this team to win a championship."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Heading into the new season, fans will be hoping the Dominican's great chemistry with his new teammates shows on the pitch, as the Mets aim to build up on the 2024 NLCS journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback