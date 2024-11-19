Juan Soto has been the talk of free agency, and luckily for New York Mets fans, he is somebody the club is targeting. He is the best free agent on the open market, by a long shot, and is searching for a large contract this winter.

Soto has met with six clubs thus far, most recently being the Los Angeles Dodgers. Outside of the Dodgers, he has met with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, and a mystery team.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal sees the Mets sticking out more than the other clubs. He went on a recent airing of "Foul Territory" to get his point across.

"It seems to me that Scott Boras' goal, that Juan Soto's goal is to get the most money, to make a precedent-setting deal and that is entirely their right. It is what Soto worked for. It's why he turned down $440 million for 15 years from the Nationals," said Rosenthal.

Rosenthal believes Soto's goal is to get the most money. He understands just how good of a player he is, especially compared to the rest of the available players sitting on the open market.

"So, who's the guy [in] the best position to to give him that? In my view, it's [Steven] Cohen. Now, it doesn't mean it's going to end up that way, but if I were a betting man, that's the way I would bet" said Rosenthal.

How do the Mets acquire Juan Soto this winter?

New York Mets at New York Yankees - Juan Soto HR (Photo via IMAGN)

Juan Soto will be the main priority for multiple teams over the winter. He played in 157 games this past season, hitting .288/.419/..569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 runs batted in.

So, how do the Mets end up as the team with him on their roster for next season? The simple answer is money, and this is one of the few teams that do not seem to care about just how much they spend to acquire players.

The destination will also play a big part in Soto's decision. He loves New York, spending much time in the city this past season as a member of the Yankees. And with the club's most recent World Series victory coming in 1986, he would become a franchise icon if he brought the club to glory.

