Juan Soto's jaw-dropping HR in first Mets appearance in Spring Training drives fans crazy: "$765 million is a bargain"

Juan Soto and the New York Mets suited up for their first Spring Training game on Saturday against the Houston Astros. The four-time All-Star was in the starting lineup and was batting in the two-hole.

Soto is coming off a monstrous season at the plate and looks locked in for 2025. During his first at-bat, he crushed a solo home run to centerfield measuring 426 feet.

This was the perfect start for the man who just signed a 15-year $765 million contract in the winter. It is only fitting that he puts the first runs on the board for the club.

Fans are beside themselves with Soto's first moonshot of the new year. This is the first of what should be many for the exciting OF.

"$765 million is a BARGAIN. Soto goes deep in his first AB as a Met!" one fan posted.

"This season is gonna be so fun man" said another.

"Already worth every penny" said another.

While Soto holds the highest contract in MLB history, fans are already saying he is worth every bit of it. They cannot wait for the regular season to get underway where these at-bats and games matter.

"It's time Soto" said another.

"This is our year!" said another.

Mets were quick to show off their three-headed monster ft. Juan Soto

New York Mets Workouts - Juan Soto (Photo via IMAGN)

While some All-Stars are taking the first few days of Spring Training games off like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto was not missing this one. Neither were other Mets players who are expected to play pivotal roles this season.

Francisco Lindor was pencilled in as the leadoff hitter with Soto right behind him. All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso was also in the lineup batting third with Francisco Alvarez batting cleanup.

Lindor, Soto, and Alonso were the lineup many insiders believed the club would go with following Alonso's re-signing. Now, fans have gotten a sneak peek at their new three-headed monster.

This is going to be a trio of hitters that opposing pitchers will not want to face. between the three, they combined for 108 home runs during the 2024 season.

Francisco Alvarez will also play a huge part in this offense, especially if Soto can continue to have one of the best eyes in the game. he could obliterate his career-high of 63 runs batted in.

