Juan Soto’s teammate Luis Torrens vows to step up for Mets following Francisco Alvarez injury

The New York Mets have made a number of significant moves to contend for the World Series in 2025 by adding several stars including, Juan Soto, Clay Holmes, and Jose Siri. The club is being viewed as one of the top contenders in the National League, however, before the regular season has even started, the team is already dealing with a number of notable injuries.

One of those injuries comes in form of Francisco Alvarez. The hard-hitting catcher will undergo surgery to repair a broken left hamate bone he sustained during lie at-bats at the team's training facility this past weekend. Even though Alvarez is expected to be sidelined for the next 6-8 weeks, the Mets luckily has a proven veteran catcher on their hands who is ready to step up in Alvarez's absence.

Luis Torrens might not have the All-Star calibre upside of Francisco Alvarez, however, this is not something that is holding the 28-year-old back. Torrens will enter his 8th MLB season as the New York Mets starter as Alvarez is sidelined and is prepared to do everything he can to help the club.

“I'm going to take this as a huge responsibility. Obviously, this team has high expectations. I'm going to try to do my job to keep the team playing at a high level," Torrens said through his translator.

There were big expectations for Francisco Alvarez this season given his ability to rack up home runs. The young catcher has smashed 37 home runs so far in his young career and should thrive be able to thrive behind the likes of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso. For Torrens, he is hoping that he will be able to help the club until Alvarez is cleared to play.

“I think it's a great opportunity for me to be able to go out there each and every day and try to help his team win. When he comes back, the plan is to leave this team in a good position," Torrens continued.

Francisco Alvarez is not the only injured player that the New York Mets are having to deal with right now

The injury to Alvarez is just latest blow to a tough spring for New York. The young catcher is not the only player who will not be available on Opening Day, as the club will be without a number of key pieces to open the year.

Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Ronny Mauricio, Drew Smith, Nick Madrigal, and Christian Scott are some of the players who will either be unavailable on Opening Day or even this season at all. It will be interesting to see how the New York Mets will be able to replace some of this signficant pieces ahead of an important 2025 season.

