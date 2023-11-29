The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to progress, with the New York Yankees emerging as a potential landing spot. Aside from the connection that has fans interested (Soto is left-handed, perfect for Yankee Stadium), there seems to be genuine interest in trading for the outfielder.

According to a new report, the talks have progressed between the two sides to the point that they've exchanged names. This is much further along than expressing interest. While a deal is far from imminent, the fact that the two teams have some understanding of what either side wants or is willing to do is a major development.

Talkin' Yanks on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a report from Andy Martino of SNY:

Talks between the Yankees and Padres about a Juan Soto trade have progressed to the point of exchanging names on players, per [Andy Martino]. San Diego’s initial ask was very high, and the teams are not close to an agreement."

A trade could never materialize, but it is true that the two sides are in talks that have progressed beyond the introductory phase.

Padres asking a lot for Juan Soto in trades

The San Diego Padres, understandably, want a lot for Juan Soto. He's a high-caliber player who is capable of putting up an MVP-level season, so even for a one-year rental, the cost is exorbitant.

The Yankees are in on Juan Soto

Andy Martino said via SNY that reports suggest that the Padres are looking for MLB or almost MLB-ready players, like Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe:

"While the exact names are not known, the Padres are said to be looking at top prospects/rookies like Jasson Dominguez and Anthony Volpe, young major league pitchers in the Michael King/Clarke Schmidt category, and more. That is standard behavior at the beginning of trade talks for a superstar player. It was also standard behavior for the Yankees to say no, but want to keep talking."

Martino also noted that an extension from whichever team trades for the outfielder is not very likely, which effectively means that this is probably a one-year rental. Soto has played with the Padres since being traded from the Washington Nationals.

