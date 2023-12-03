Juan Soto Trade News: Talks between Yankees and Padres at complete stalemate following San Diego's 'unrealistic' demands

The brakes on the Juan Soto trade train are grinding to a halt. After reports emerged that the New York Yankees were the favorite to land the superstar outfielder and had even exchanged names, the talks have stopped. According to the latest reports, the teams are at a bit of a stalemate.

The San Diego Padres reportedly asked for a massive package for Soto and fellow outfielder Trent Grisham. This included Yankees' starter Michael King and top pitching prospect Drew Thorpe, among four other players and prospects.

According to both Jon Heyman and Bob Nightengale, the talks stopped after that.

Heyman reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Update: Yankees and Padres haven’t spoken since Padres requested 6-player package including King and Thorpe for Soto and Grisham. NYY has other young starters they hope could make it work for Soto but are a no on King and/or Thorpe for now."

The Yankees don't want to pay that high of a price for Soto, who would potentially be a one-year rental. They believe King could be a big part of their rotation next year and in the future.

Yankees and Padres haven't spoken about Juan Soto

Bob Nightengale reported the full asking price for Juan Soto, which is what has given the New York Yankees pause. The team was reportedly asking for the following players:

Michael King

Clarke Schmidt

Drew Thorpe

Randy Vasquez

Jhony Brito

Two more prospects

Even with the addition of Trent Grisham, it's a no from the Yankees, who apparently believe it is "unrealistic" of them to pay all that for Soto. The Yankees need another outfielder to play center field, Grisham's position, but they still feel that it's an exorbitant cost.

In the wake of this, the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as another potential suitor. They might not have the MLB-ready pitching that the Yankees do, but the Yankees insist on not bending to San Diego's asking price right now.

The Padres have asked for a lot for Juan Soto

That has left the trade talks in a complete stalemate and there's no indication of if this deal will happen at all now.

