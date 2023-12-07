Juan Soto Trade: Padres send lefty superstar to the Yankees, Trent Grisham also a part of the deal

In a seismic move that has sent shockwaves through the MLB offseason, the San Diego Padres have reportedly agreed to trade superstar outfielder Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees. The deal, according to reports, is set to be officially announced tonight, marking the first major transaction of the offseason.

Expand Tweet

For the Padres, this trade signals a strategic shift less than two years after acquiring Juan Soto. The decision to move the star outfielder comes as a result of the team’s need to shed salary this winter, with Soto set to make over $30 million in arbitration—a figure deemed unsustainable for the Padres’ payroll.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In return for Juan Soto, the Padres are set to receive an impressive haul of talent, including pitchers Michael King, Drew Thorpe, Johnny Brito, Randy Vásquez, and catcher Kyle Higashioka. This substantial return provides the Padres with valuable assets to bolster their roster and potentially make additional moves in the future.

Expand Tweet

Outfielder Trent Grisham is also expected to join the Yankees in the Juan Soto trade package.

In the blockbuster trade sending Soto to the New York Yankees, outfielder Trent Grisham is expected to be part of the deal. While specific details about his role have not been explicitly mentioned, his addition would add depth and complexity to the transaction.

The Padres are reportedly adding Trent Grisham in the Soto trade package.

Grisham, a 27-year-old outfielder, has demonstrated his versatility and defensive prowess, making him a valuable asset for any team. As the deal nears completion, the impact of Grisham’s move to the Yankees, alongside Juan Soto, will likely become clearer, shaping the dynamics of both teams for the upcoming season.

Soto’s performance last season with the San Diego Padres was nothing short of remarkable, hitting .272 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs. His departure leaves a significant void in the Padres’ lineup, and the front office will now face the challenge of finding a suitable replacement to maintain competitiveness in the upcoming season.

As the trade inches closer to completion pending medicals and minor details, the Yankees’ outfield is poised for a major upgrade, with Juan Soto joining Aaron Judge and Alex Verdugo. For Soto, it marks the end of a one-and-a-half year partnership with the Padres, and the beginning of a new chapter in the iconic pinstripes of the New York Yankees.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.