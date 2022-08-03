"The Padres are about to have over a billion dollars committed to three players" - MLB analyst sheds light at Padres monstrous paycheck for three most paid players following Juan Soto trade

Juan Soto's trade returned a shocking haul of premier prospects, but what comes next could be even crazier.

The star outfielder was reportedly offered $350 million and $440 million deals from the Nationals. He rejected both offers.

If Juan Soto signed with the Padres for a median $400 million, it would mean the Padres would pay three players over $1 billion to play baseball.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis The Padres are about to have over a billion dollars committed to three players. The Padres are about to have over a billion dollars committed to three players.

Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a $350 million deal with Manny Machado already under contract for $300 million over 10 years.

Padres continue spending spree with Juan Soto

The signing of Machado in 2019 signaled the start of a spending spree in San Diego. Eric Hosmer had a major contract as well, but was sent to Boston to make room for first baseman Josh Bell in the Soto deal.

Pitcher Yu Darvish signed a 6-year, $126 million deal, Joe Musgrove just got a 5-year, $100 million extension and outfielder Wil Myers makes $13 million per year.

The Padres have shown they are not only willing to spend big on players, but also trade for stars like Soto and sign them.

Musgrove, Blake Snell, Josh Hader, Sean Manaea, and Mike Clevinger all have roles on the Padres pitching staff and were acquired via trade. None of the Padres' highest-paid players were drafted by the team.

Soto will be joining a lineup that includes Manny Machado, as the Padres also await Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return. The Padres are fixing to add Juan Soto in the move of the trade deadline.Soto will be joining a lineup that includes Manny Machado, as the Padres also await Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return. The Padres are fixing to add Juan Soto in the move of the trade deadline.Soto will be joining a lineup that includes Manny Machado, as the Padres also await Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return. 🔥 https://t.co/Pyx9oHLHel

San Diego currently sits at No. 6 on the top payrolls in baseball at $201 million, behind only the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, and Boston Red Sox. That number is only going to increase once the contract extension for Soto comes in.

Juan Soto is currently signed through the 2024 season.

