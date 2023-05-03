Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Top three landing spots for struggling San Diego Padres superstar

Few players in the MLB are as talented and entertaining as Juan Soto. The 24-year-old slugger from the Dominican Republic has not only become one of the best players in the league but one of the most accomplished.

Throughout his five seasons in the majors, Soto has already won a World Series title, been named to two All-Star teams, won a National League batting title, and won three Silver Slugger Awards. There seems to be little that Juan Soto cannot do on the baseball field.

That being said, he has struggled mightily since being acquired by the San Diego Padres last season. Through 83 games with the Friars, Juan Soto has seen his batting average plummet from his time with the Washington Nationals. In five seasons with the Nationals, Soto maintained a .291 batting average, which has dropped to .231 with San Diego.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel



@b_surp Listening to some of these callers telling The Coach that the Padres should trade Juan Soto…… Listening to some of these callers telling The Coach that the Padres should trade Juan Soto…… @b_surp https://t.co/MSMEOS0z4h

"Listening to some of these callers telling The Coach that the Padres should trade Juan Soto……@b_surp" - @DevineGospel

His struggles have many fans and experts believing that the San Diego Padres may trade Soto away as they are reported to be "all-in" on signing Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the struggling superstar.

The New York Yankees may look to land Juan Soto on the trade market

Another team that will likely be in the running for Shohei Ohtani, the New York Yankees could look to add the struggling superstar if the price is right. Soto would be a perfect fit for the Yankees as they have a glaring weakness in the outfield. Pairing Soto and Aaron Judge could form one of the most feared duos in baseball, something which would not be difficult to convince fans to support.

Cashman fan @realboshek The conversation Juan Soto to the Yankees needs to start now



Soto has been terrible as a Padre. And the Padres already have 3 HUGE contracts



While it may be a trade that'll kill the Yankees long-term... The Yankees can possibly get Soto in a deal headlined by Peraza and Wells The conversation Juan Soto to the Yankees needs to start nowSoto has been terrible as a Padre. And the Padres already have 3 HUGE contractsWhile it may be a trade that'll kill the Yankees long-term... The Yankees can possibly get Soto in a deal headlined by Peraza and Wells

"The conversation Juan Soto to the Yankees needs to start now. Soto has been terrible as a Padre. And the Padres already have 3 HUGE contracts. While it may be a trade that'll kill the Yankees long-term... The Yankees can possibly get Soto in a deal headlined by Peraza and Wells" - @realboshek

Luckily for the New York Yankees, they possess a wealth of top-tier prospects that could tempt the Padres to go through with the deal. Prospects such as Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells would all likely be in play if the Bronx Bombers were to land Soto.

The Los Angeles Angels could swap Ohtani for Soto

If the Los Angeles Angels believe they will lose Shohei Ohtani in free agency, perhaps they could take advantage of the Padres' interest in the two-way phenom. The Angels could not only cash in on Ohtani before they lose him for nothing, but they could land another superstar in the process.

Deci Jimenee @DJimene00578172 @MLB @Angels I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres. @MLB @Angels I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres.

"I’m over Juan Soto. Straight up trade, Soto with almost two years of team control, for Ohtani. Let’s do it Padres." - @DJimene00578172

The trade would make sense for both sides if the Angels decide that holding Shohei Ohtani past the trade deadline would be a risky gamble.

The Texas Rangers could be in the market for a superstar outfielder

Everything is a little bigger in Texas, or so the saying goes. As one of the most aggressive teams in the trade and free agent market in recent years, the Texas Rangers could look into landing the 24-year-old phenom from San Diego.

After handing out massive contracts to Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Jacob deGrom, the outfield remains one of the biggest question marks for Texas. This is where Juan Soto could fit in. If the two teams can reach an agreement, not only will Soto be out of the National League for the Padres, but will land the Rangers a bona fide star.

