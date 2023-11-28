Juan Soto Trade: Top 5 landing spots for All-Star outfielder as Padres exit appears imminent

Given the financial situation faced by the San Diego Padres, the possibility of trading Juan Soto is beginning to look increasingly likely. As per the viewpoint of one MLB analyst, the fact that Soto will be traded seems to be a foregone conclusion.

By all metrics, Juan Soto had a tremendous season in 2023. In addition to hitting .275/.410/.519 with 35 home runs and 109 RBIs, the Dominican outfielder's 132 walks led MLB in the category for the third time of his career.

Despite this, Soto's one-year commitment with the team pales compared to the long-term deals that teammates like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts are under. Given the carrying costs of Soto, trading the 25-year old appears to be the most responsible course of action.

"Ken Rosenthal says Juan Soto is definitely on the move" - Talkin' Baseball

Top 5 landing spots for Juan Soto

5 New York Mets

Baseball's richest team in 2023 sure did not look like it. After finishing with the eighth-worst record in MLB, the New York Mets began to clean house. With new president David Stearns making most of the moves, extending a trade offer for Juan Soto could excite fans with a big name. Additionally, Soto in the order could also counter-act Pete Alonso's high strikeout rate.

4 Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are a prospect-heavy team with a need to win now. After missing the 2023 playoffs on the very final day of the regular season, fans in Seattle know the difference that Soto could make. Playing alongside countryman and 2022 AL Rookie of the Year, Soto could make the Mariners outfield one of the league's best.

"Juan Soto muscles one out the other way for his 12th home run!" - MLB

3 Los Angeles Dodgers

Although the Dodgers appear to be saving their reserves to make a serious play for Shohei Ohtani, Soto could be a strong consolation. The Dodgers outfield lost a big bat in the form of JD Martinez, who left in free agency this offseason. Picking up Soto could mitigate some of the run creation vehicles that the team has lost, while also brightening the team's longer-term capacities.

2 New York Yankees

Through a combination of injuries and underperformance, the outfield was a source of tremendous strife for New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone last season. Although Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are lock-ins in the outfield, the third and final spot could easily belong to Soto. The Yankees may have to pay dearly for the four-time Silver Slugger, but given the long-term outlook, it may be a move they'd be willing to explore.

"Juan Soto hits his career-high 35th home run!" - Talkin' Baseball

1 San Francisco Giants

After missing the postseason for the fifth time in seven years, big changes are abound for the San Francisco Giants. It will not come cheap, but acquiring a big name like Juan Soto could pacify a fanbase that is becoming increasingly upset at their team's lack of performance. Outfielders like Mike Yastrzemski and Michael Conforto aren't cutting it, and adding Soto to the mix would improve the team's hitting remarkably.

