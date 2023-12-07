Juan Soto Trade Update: Insider reveals deal was supposed to get done hours ago, there is 'cautious optimism' issues can be worked out

San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto has grabbed headlines over the MLB offseason with an impending trade to the New York Yankees, which has had some recent developments. The Dominican outfielder is one of the standout young stars in the major leagues and is set to enter the last year of his contract with the Padres. As expected since the beginning of winter, the Yankees are close to acquiring Soto as a long-term addition to an already top-heavy lineup within their roster.

Juan Soto was signed by the Washington Nationals as an international free agent in 2015 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2018, after three years in the minors. His second season in Washington was even more impressive, landing the World Series title as well as the Babe Ruth Award. Since then, he has gone on to make three All-Star appearances and added four Silver Slugger awards to his name.

After being traded to the Padres in August 2022, Soto signed a one-year, $23 million contract in January 2023 to avoid arbitration but has not made any similar moves this time around. The Yankees have shown keen interest in him and both sides have now come too far to let the deal slip. While it has taken longer than expected for both parties to come to an agreement, MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the deal is still alive:

"I’m hearing cautious optimism that issues can be worked out and Juan Soto to Yankees will proceed."

Is Juan Soto's departure the end of an era for the Padres?

While late owner Pete Seidler made it clear of his intentions to bring home a World Series title for the San Diego Padres, the departure of Juan Soto could well be the signaling of a new era. It is an era that does not look good to fans as they become a team in danger of giving up on their high expectations. With their star outfielder's imminent move to the New York Yankees, many believe that it will usher in a wave of mediocrity to the team.

