Juan Soto trade update: Padres' payroll problems may force them to offload star slugger, per MLB insider

The San Diego Padres are reportedly considering a trade involving their star outfielder Juan Soto to cut down on their payroll for the upcoming offseason. Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune previously mentioned that the team is aiming to decrease its hefty $256 million roster.

Now there are indications that Soto, who is entering the last year of his contract, might be part of that strategy.

MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today also weighed in on the situation. He asserted that the Padres are likely to trade their star outfielder as part of their strategy to lower payroll.

"The Padres still are expected to lower their payroll, which would likely mean that they will eventually trade outfielder Juan Soto," Nightengale said.

Despite boasting a solid core of All-Star talent, the Padres faced disappointment in their ambitious pursuit of a championship this season, finishing with a record of 82-80 in the NL West. Therefore, the franchise is reluctant to commit to the substantial financial investment required for a long-term extension.

The potential trade of Soto, while undoubtedly a tough decision for the Padres, could yield benefits in the long run. By acquiring a substantial return for the star outfielder, the Padres could bolster their farm system with promising prospects.

The New York Yankees are among the top contenders to sign Padres star Juan Soto

Juan Soto's stellar performances over the years have attracted the attention of multiple MLB teams including the New York Yankees. Soto's exceptional offensive abilities and disciplined approach at the plate could serve as a potential solution to the issues affecting numerous teams.

However, the financial ramifications of bringing in Soto for a single year at an estimated expense of $30 million may give teams reason for hesitation. The Yankees, however, appear undeterred by such concerns.

The Yankees, having finished fourth in the AL East despite the presence of stars like Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, need important roster changes to get back in contention.

Acquiring Soto could offer an immediate offensive boost without committing to a long-term contract. But the team must also weigh the cost in comparison to other viable alternatives, such as Cody Bellinger, who is currently a free agent.

