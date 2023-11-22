Juan Soto trade update: Yankees going to be 'all over' superstar slugger, per MLB insider

The New York Yankees are exploring a significant move to bolster their struggling offense, with their sights set on San Diego Padres' star Juan Soto. Aiming for a $50 million payroll reduction, the Padres might entertain offers for Soto, who is set to make $33 million in his final arbitration year.

In an appearance on MLB Network's Hot Stove, Jon Morosi applauded Soto as an "elite talent" and one of the game's premier offensive players. He also discussed the stiff competition between teams to sign the star slugger.

"I do believe that market for Soto is robust and there are enough teams out there to where I think a trade is not only possible it's possible before the winter meetings work," Morosi said.

Furthermore, the journalist indicated that the Yankees are poised to pursue both Juan Soto and free agent Cody Bellinger.

"The Yankees are going to be all over [Juan] Soto in the same way that they're all over Cody Bellinger," Morosi added.

Internal evaluations are presently underway, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic, though actual negotiations between the Yankees and Padres have yet to begin.

Juan Soto could be a potential catalyst for the Yankees' resurgence

Juan Soto's remarkable 2023 performance—registering 35 home runs and 109 RBIs—has undoubtedly captured the Yankees' attention. His offensive prowess and incredible plate discipline offer a potential solution to their hitting struggles.

However, the prospect of acquiring Soto for a single year at a projected cost of $30 million could prove to be expensive for the Yankees. Especially when free-agent center fielder Cody Bellinger is also a viable option.

The Yankees finished in 4th place in the AL East this season, despite the presence of stars like Aaron Judge and 2023 Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.

Roster changes are clearly needed, and opting for Soto and his potent left-handed bat would be a good choice. A trade for Soto could deliver an instant offensive lift without committing the team to a long-term contract.

Though the Yankees might hesitate to trade top prospects such as Anthony Volpe or Jasson Dominguez for a short-term acquisition, they have a surplus of talent. Austin Wells, Oswald Peraza, and Everson Pereira all stand out as strong assets.

The impending trade discussions will play a pivotal role in shaping the Yankees' strategic approach for the 2024 season.

