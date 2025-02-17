Juan Soto turns up the glamor in all-black attire as Mets' newest superstar reports for Spring Training at Colver Park

Baseball's biggest acquisition, Juan Soto, arrived at the New York Mets spring training facility at Port St. Lucie's Clover Park. Pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday, while several position players were asked to report on Monday.

This offseason, the Mets signed Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract. With star power in the batting unit, the Mets are favored to go deep in 2025 after an NLCS run last season.

On Sunday, the Mets’ social media account captured Soto walking into camp in an all-black ensemble. Dressed in a sleek black hoodie, matching joggers and stylish sneakers, Soto, carrying a black bag in one hand, flashed a smile for the camera.

The Mets welcomed him with a simple caption:

"GOOD MORNING 😁," tagging the slugger’s Instagram handle, @juansoto_25.

Hours later, Soto was seen stepping out of the Mets' facility in full baseball mode — decked out in team-issued blue and gray gear, gripping a bat and donning a backward orange cap. The Mets followed up with another story featuring two starry-eyed emojis.

Mets Instagram story

Juan Soto excited to start a a new chapter in Queens

Despite being only 25, Juan Soto knows how to win the World Series, after he helped the Washington Nationals win their first in 2019.

After the first day of spring on Sunday, reporters asked Soto about the deal and his long-term future with the Mets.

"I'm still thinking about it and everything. It's unbelievable. I'm really happy for that. I'm really happy to know where I'm going to be for the next 15 years," Soto said.

"It feels pretty good to be sitting here, that I'm going to be here for a long time and be sitting in the same chair for a long time. It's really exciting. I can't wait to see how it goes through the years and how we can enjoy it and embrace it every year."

Juan Soto's presence at the spring training facility turned heads as manager Carlos Mendoza said:

"It's exciting. You could see it. All the people. There's a lot more cameras. As soon as he stepped on the field, he was walking toward the cage, you could just feel it. And when he stepped in that batting cage with all the boys who were there ... heads turned around. It was like, 'OK. Here he is.'''

The Mets haven't won the World Series in 40 years. They will hope to change that with the arrival of the star outfielder.

