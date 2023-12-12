Juan Soto Update: Yankees' newest superstar to wear No. 22 left vacant following Harrison Bader's exit, club confirms

Juan Soto has officially become a New York Yankees superstar, and the club has declared his number. Unsurprisingly, he's been given the number 22, which was his number with his previous two teams. Everywhere he's been, he's worn that number and the Yankees has not become the first to change that.

What is not unsurprising about Juan Soto's uniform number is the fact that it's available in New York. The team has infamously retired tons of numbers, so good uniform metrics aren't always available.

Furthermore, with the limited supply of numbers that aren't 79 or 83, the players on roster usually jump at the chance to get a number that's a little more appealing if it's ever available.

However, the Yankees were fortunate. They traded for Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. He wore the number that Soto now has, but Bader was a free agent at year's end and they waived him in August anyway.

That left the former San Diego Padres superstar's number available and he took it. The #22 in pinstripes, last worn by the man who was infamously traded for Jordan Montgomery, belongs to Soto.

Where will Juan Soto play in New York?

Juan Soto figures to play one of the corner outfield spots in New York. There are a few very interesting caveats. Alex Verdugo was brought in via a trade with the Boston Red Sox, and he's also a corner outfielder.

Juan Soto will wear #22

That leaves the Yankees with three corner outfielders, including Aaron Judge. Many believe Judge, who's done this before, will slide over to center field. Soto will likely take right field and Verdugo left.

Soto's defense projects better in right field in Yankee Stadium, as Verdugo's arm suits him for left. The trouble is, Judge is coming off a major foot injury, so asking him to cover center field every single day is a tall task.

He's defensively capable, but don't be surprised if the new #22 in the Bronx shifts around the outfield from left to right depending on the circumstances.

