Juan Soto & Vladimir Guerrero Jr. send strongly-worded messages as they take pride in Dominican heritage on Independence Day

Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have made their friends and family in the Dominican Republic proud. The two have become some of the most-feared hitters in the sport while keeping their home country close to heart.

February 27 marks Independence Day in the DR. It commemorates the day when the country gained its freedom from the Haitian regime in 1844.

Both sluggers took to social media to celebrate the special day. Each had their own special message for those who were celebrating with them.

"Let's be clear, in DR we are tough people. No matter how things come, we celebrate that nothing is harder than a Dominican" said Soto.

"Happy Independence Day. May God continue to take care of our land, amen" said Guerrero Jr.

V. Guerrero Jr. Instagram

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Juan Soto could form a two-headed monster in the next World Baseball Classic

Juan Soto and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Photo via IMAGN)

Juan Soto suited up for Team Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was expected to join him but bailed out at the last minute, citing right-knee discomfort.

Unfortunately for Team DR, they could not make it out of pool play. They went 2-2, while Puerto Rico and Venezuela had better records and advanced to the quarterfinals.

With how much love they hold for their home country, the duo could suit up for Team DR in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. They will both be in their primes and could help alleviate a disappointing 2023 showing for the club.

In 2013, Team DR went all the way to the WBC and won the whole thing. With their elite baseball presence, the fans would love to see their home country get back to being one of the world's best.

