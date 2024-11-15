Juan Soto "worth more than Aaron Judge" & deserves blockbuster $602M contract, claims MLB analyst amid interest from Mets, Red Sox

Although there are a number of superstars on the open market, this offseason is going to belong to Juan Soto. The ultra-talented outfielder is an unrestricted free agent and is looking to get paid.

Not only is Soto expected to be paid, but the numbers linked to him continue to grow with at least $600 million seemingly being a lock at this point.

A number of clubs have been linked to Soto, with the New York Yankees viewed as a the favorite to bring him back into the fold. That being said, a few other suitors have stepped forward, including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

In the latest episode of "Foul Territory," MLB analyst and former catcher Erik Kratz predicted the type of deal that Soto could land from the Yankees. He thinks Soto would settle on a 14-year, $602 million ($43 million AAV) deal.

"When he signs back with the Yankees, you can't tell Juan Soto 'We're going to give you $41 million because we think you are only $1 million better than Aaron Judge,'" Kratz said of how he would negotiate with Soto and his agent.

Juan Soto is represented by polarizing super-agent Scott Boras. As we have seen in the past, Boras has had no issue with waiting out the market in order to secure as much money as possible for his client.

He is also well aware of the marketplace, so securing Soto more money than Aaron Judge could be one of his priorities.

"To me, I'm going to show Juan, I'm going to show him with my words, I'm going to show him with my money and I'm going to say, 'I think that you are worth more than Aaron Judge. I think you are better than Aaron Judge by $3 million a year. I think your career has shown that,'" Kratz continued.

The New York Mets could be the biggest obstacle for the Yankees when it comes to Juan Soto

Even though the New York Yankees are considered the favorite to re-sign Soto, the New York Mets are not going to go away easily. Thanks to the seemingly endless pockets of Mets owner Steve Cohen, the club is expected to go all-out to bring the 26-year-old outfielder to Queens.

According to former slugger Carlos Beltran, the Mets are going to go "full blast" in order to secure Soto's signature. Now a member of the Mets' front office, Beltran told reporters that the New York Mets are going to do what they have to in order to bring in the potential game-changing slugger. It's going to get interesting as Soto's free agency moves along.

