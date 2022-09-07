“Judge can’t do this I’m sorry” “Ohtani still ain’t winning MVP” - MLB Twitter divided as Los Angeles Angels Shohei Ohtani's dominating stats further heats the MVP battle against Yankees' Aaron Judge

Shohei Ohtani is once again proving to be a one-of-a-kind talent in Major League Baseball. Following a magical 2021 season that saw him win his first American League MVP award, he is putting up elite numbers again this season. He is currently in the running for his second MVP award in a row.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Player A: .283/.351/.572, 33 HR, 74 RBI



Player B: .270/.361/.538, 32 HR, 85 RBI



Player C: 147.1 IP, 27.1% K%-BB%, 2.20 ERA, 2.64 FIP



Player D: 136 IP, 27.0% K%-BB%, 2.58 ERA, 2.54 FIP



Mookie Betts is Player A. Shane McClanahan is Player C. Shohei Ohtani is Players B and D. Player A: .283/.351/.572, 33 HR, 74 RBI Player B: .270/.361/.538, 32 HR, 85 RBIPlayer C: 147.1 IP, 27.1% K%-BB%, 2.20 ERA, 2.64 FIPPlayer D: 136 IP, 27.0% K%-BB%, 2.58 ERA, 2.54 FIPMookie Betts is Player A. Shane McClanahan is Player C. Shohei Ohtani is Players B and D.

The statistics shown above represent elite MLB position players and pitchers this season. Player A is rightfielder Mookie Betts, who is having an outstanding season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Player C is Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan, who could be this year's AL Cy Young award winner.

🗿 @Bedard2Chicago @JeffPassan What are we supposed to do with this information @JeffPassan What are we supposed to do with this information

Players B and D are both Shohei Ohtani; B represents his offensive stats and D represents his numbers on the mound. Both of his stats are comparable to Betts and McClanahan, who have been elite players this season. It puts into perspective how talented Ohtani really is.

Many believe that Shohei Ohtani easily deserves this year's AL MVP award. No one else is doing what he does in the MLB. Being able to both pitch and hit for a team is extremely valuable.

However, there are fans who believe that the AL MVP award should go to Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees superstar is currently on pace to hit 60+ home runs. He is also on a playoff team, and the Angels are nowhere near the postseason this year.

James_Brock @JamesBrock1350 @JeffPassan It's so much easier to play in meaning less games. I want to see the guy in a playoff race with pressure on him. That is what Betts does every year. Alot of people crack under pressure. Look at Trout @JeffPassan It's so much easier to play in meaning less games. I want to see the guy in a playoff race with pressure on him. That is what Betts does every year. Alot of people crack under pressure. Look at Trout

Regardless, this does not take away from the greatness that Ohtani has possessed this season. Both Ohtani and Judge have cases to win the AL MVP award. It all comes down to how the two performed in these final weeks of the season.

Who is having a better year, Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge?

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

To start off, since Shohei Ohtani is a two-way player, it will always be impossible to completely compare him to other players. It comes down to how much someone values Ohtani's two-way ability.

Kevin Florenz @kflorenz1



The Yankees don’t make the playoffs without Judge. PERIOD!! The Angels are 18 games under .500…..so how “valuable” is Shohei?? His difference is making LAA not the A’s @JeffPassan If there was an award for Most Outstanding Player, sure Ohtani is the guy, but enough of the MVP talk.The Yankees don’t make the playoffs without Judge. PERIOD!! The Angels are 18 games under .500…..so how “valuable” is Shohei?? His difference is making LAA not the A’s @JeffPassan If there was an award for Most Outstanding Player, sure Ohtani is the guy, but enough of the MVP talk. The Yankees don’t make the playoffs without Judge. PERIOD!! The Angels are 18 games under .500…..so how “valuable” is Shohei?? His difference is making LAA not the A’s 😂😂😂

With that being said, Aaron Judge is currently having a special season in New York. He currently has a slashline of .302/.403/.682. He also leads the league in home runs, RBI's, total bases, and runs scored.

Leo @arsenalfanleo @JeffPassan If judge had a mediocre year Otani would win MVP again but it’s insane what judge is doing. To be 7 homers away from tying a 40 year old American League record it’s insane @JeffPassan If judge had a mediocre year Otani would win MVP again but it’s insane what judge is doing. To be 7 homers away from tying a 40 year old American League record it’s insane

On offense, although still elite, Ohtani has significantly lower stats. In 130 games played, Ohtani's slashline is .270/.360/.537. He also has 21 doubles, 32 home runs, and 85 RBI's.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan I am never going to stop talking about how incredible Shohei Ohtani is because when you see a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, you should appreciate every single second of it. And Ohtani is that very 1 of 1. I am never going to stop talking about how incredible Shohei Ohtani is because when you see a once-in-a-lifetime athlete, you should appreciate every single second of it. And Ohtani is that very 1 of 1.

North Shore Sport Takes @devers_mvp @JeffPassan Judge could break the AL record for home runs and Ohtani will still be the unanimous MVP @JeffPassan Judge could break the AL record for home runs and Ohtani will still be the unanimous MVP

However, Ohtani is also putting up Cy Young caliber stats on the mound this season. Through 23 starts, he is 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA. He is also in the top five in the American League in strikeouts.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif