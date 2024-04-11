“Judge isn't clutch anymore” - Yankees fans disappointed in their captain as team falls short against the Marlins despite late surge 

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge seems to be having a rocky start to the 2024 season and is yet to pick up the pace. Judge has not been able to be at his best and his latest performance was a disappointment to some Yankees fans.

Despite the Yankees holding one of the best records in the league, Judge's contribution to their success has been limited. The Bronx Bombers recorded their third loss against the Miami Marlins, and fans couldn't help but notice Judge struggle yet again.

The Yanks had a late surge, but the team fell short and lost 5-2 in the end. Judge had the last chance to save the team at the bottom of the ninth innings with the bases loaded. However, he popped one up that retired the team.

Yankees fans took to X/Twitter as they commented on the loss and Judge's failure to perform in the last few games:

“Judge isn't clutch anymore,”wrote one fan.

"Judge man we need a breakout," another fan wrote

Here are some other fan reactions on the slugger on X:

"Multiple opportunities. Yanks really needed Judge to come through on that last at bat," another fan chipped in.

"We gotta find a way to get the captain going," added another fan.

"Judge gonna wake up when everyone else goes ice cold. Baseball!" wrote another.

"Trade Aaron Judge," wrote another.

Aaron Judge's offensive struggles for Yankees continue

Aaron Judge was retired by Tanner Scott for the final out and this has not been the first time the Yankees slugger has failed this season. For a player like Judge, the club and its fans expect more in terms of contribution from the plate.

Judge is slashing .178 /.367 /.745 with just two home runs and six RBIs. The 31-year-old recorded eight hits and drove in five runs in 45 appearances at the plate. Judge has certainly not been at his best offensively, but he is picking up the pace gradually.

The Yanks rallied in the bottom of the ninth innings, but the captain failed to carry them forward. Judge will need to improve his performance in the upcoming games to stay in power with his teammates.

