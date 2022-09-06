"Judge would never strike out against a position player" "That’s your MVP?" - MLB world reacts to Shohei Ohtani embarrassingly striking out against a position player

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers during last night's game. The score was 10-0, and the Angels were in full control of the entire game. When games get this out of hand, position players typically come onto the pitch. The Tigers put in infielder Kody Clemens, who struck out Ohtani of all players.

MLB @MLB



Kody Clemens was hyped to strike out Shohei for his first K. Save that ball!Kody Clemens was hyped to strike out Shohei for his first K. Save that ball! 😂Kody Clemens was hyped to strike out Shohei for his first K. https://t.co/UD4zJ29TWk

Kody Clemens went onto the pitch for the Detroit Tigers in the bottom of the eighth inning. Clemens quickly got the first out by getting David Fletcher to ground out. Then, utility player Matt Thaiss hit a single to left field. Following this, Ohtani came up to the plate, where he struck out on a 1-2 pitch.

HN @AirShohGiants



Kody Clemens: 1

Roger Clemens: 0

Kody > Roger @MLB Number of times they’ve struck out Shohei Ohtani:Kody Clemens: 1Roger Clemens: 0Kody > Roger @MLB Number of times they’ve struck out Shohei Ohtani:Kody Clemens: 1Roger Clemens: 0Kody > Roger

ハム小僧 @kozou_shinjoy @MLB Sho didn't want to hit a Homer, did he?? @MLB Sho didn't want to hit a Homer, did he??

Perhaps Shohei Ohtani was mesmerized by the 68 MPH heater on the corner of the plate? No matter what it was, seeing Ohtani strikeout to a position player is absolutely hilarious. It is safe to say that Kody Clemens was excited as he pumped his fist multiple times after the strikeout.

As soon as this was posted on social media, MLB fans absolutely roasted Shohei Ohtani. How does an MVP winner and one of the best hitters in the league strikeout to a position player?

extiflyy @extiflyy @MLB Judge would never strike out against a position player @MLB Judge would never strike out against a position player

じべ @jibetan @MLB Ohtani gives baseball fans joy and hope, but Yankees fans only give them the feeling of hating baseball... @MLB Ohtani gives baseball fans joy and hope, but Yankees fans only give them the feeling of hating baseball...

Regardless, Ohtani hit two home runs during last night's game against the Tigers. This completely negates the embarrassment at bat against infielder Kody Clemens. Ohtani now has 30 home runs this season, which puts him in the top five in the American League.

sho💜 @sho171317 @DonaldsonToHell oh btw he has a 2.58 ERA🫶🏽 @MLB acting like he didn’t just hit two home runsoh btw he has a 2.58 ERA🫶🏽 @DonaldsonToHell @MLB acting like he didn’t just hit two home runs 😭😭 oh btw he has a 2.58 ERA🫶🏽

Ohtani is having yet another elite season in the MLB this year. He is on pace to finish in at least top three in AL MVP voting this season.

Will Shohei Ohtani win his second AL MVP award in a row?

Detroit Tigers v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani has yet again proven that he can both pitch and hit at an elite level. Through 129 games at the plate this season, Ohtani is batting .266 with an .880 OPS. He also has 30 home runs, 20 doubles, and 82 RBI's, stats which are elite in the American League.

patrick @patrick77540371 @MLB You people complaining about he struck out to a positional player he’s not mvp he’s 3-5 with 2 homers and a double and also managing to have a 2.58 era @MLB You people complaining about he struck out to a positional player he’s not mvp he’s 3-5 with 2 homers and a double and also managing to have a 2.58 era

On the mound, Ohtani has had his best season yet in Major League Baseball. Through 23 starts, Ohtani is 11-8 with just a 2.58 ERA. He also has 181 strikeouts in just 136 innings, which is top ten in the MLB.

Shohei Ohtani has a legitimate case to be the American League MVP for the second time in a row. It is really a race between him and Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy