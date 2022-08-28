"Judge is responsible for 1/4 of those" "Y'all really slid IKF on this graphic" - MLB Twitter reacts to the New York Yankees becoming the first team to register 200 home runs this year

Following Aaron Judge’s three-run homer last night, the New York Yankees became the first team to hit 200 home runs this year.

Judge’s rocket powered the Yankees past the Oakland Athletics 3-2, to help extend their winning streak to five games.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks The first team in MLB to hit 200 home runs this season! The first team in MLB to hit 200 home runs this season! https://t.co/mKvOmMavPy

In doing so, Judge notched his 49th homer this term and is well on course to break a record that has stood for six decades.

Roger Maris currently holds the New York Yankees' record for most home runs in a single season (61). That also happens to be the American League record.

Apart from Maris, only four players have homered more than 60 times in a year - Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Babe Ruth.

If Judge maintains his current trajectory, he will finish the season with 63 home runs. If successful, he would become only the sixth player in history to cross the 60-homers threshold.

Judge’s home runs have accounted for about 1/4th of the Yankees’ total production. Here’s the complete breakdown:

Aaron Judge - 49

Anthony Rizzo - 28

Josh Donaldson - 24

Gleyber Torres - 18

Carpenter - 15

DJ LeMahieu - 12

Joey Gallo - 12

Jose Trevino - 10

Kyle Higashioka - 7

Aaron Hicks - 6

Marwin Gonzalez - 3

Tim Locastro - 2

Andrew Benintendi - 1

Isiah Kiner-Falefa - 1

Fans were left in splits after they spotted Kiner-Falefa on the graphic, with just one home run to his name.

Cole @ColeFuehrer @TalkinYanks LOVE that IKF can be on the graphic @TalkinYanks LOVE that IKF can be on the graphic

Zion @ZionOlojede @TalkinYanks IKF in this graphic is hilarious. Well done. @TalkinYanks IKF in this graphic is hilarious. Well done.

The Atlanta Braves are right behind the New York Yankees with 190 home runs. The Milwaukee Brewers are in third place with 173.

vtech @vtech16272282 @ChopBro13 @TalkinYanks On the road, the Braves have one more HR than the Yankees. It’s the short porch that benefits the Yanks. @ChopBro13 @TalkinYanks On the road, the Braves have one more HR than the Yankees. It’s the short porch that benefits the Yanks.

vtech @vtech16272282 @TalkinYanks Well when you play half your games in a little league RF of course you’ll have the most homeruns. On the road, the Braves have more than the Yanks @TalkinYanks Well when you play half your games in a little league RF of course you’ll have the most homeruns. On the road, the Braves have more than the Yanks

Let’s not forget, Joey Gallo chipped in 12 homers during his torrid time in the Bronx. Fortunately for him, he is now having a much better time in Los Angeles.

According to MLB insider Rowan Kavner, Gallo has a 1.067 OPS as a Dodger. This is the highest return by any player traded at the Aug. 3 deadline, including Juan Soto.

Can the New York Yankees make it to the World Series?

With less than six weeks remaining, it’s unlikely that either the Rays or the Blue Jays will be able to bridge the gap to the Yankees.

Aaron Boone’s side lead the division by 8.5 games and should easily clinch the AL East pennant. In the best-case scenario, the Yankees could mathematically guarantee the division title by mid-September.

The New York Yankees are guaranteed a postseason berth at this stage, but can they produce a postseason run? We cannot be sure of that yet, but things appear to be more promising than they were last week.

